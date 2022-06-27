Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actress, Dead at 61

Actress Mary Mara has passed away after drowning in New York’s St. Lawrence River.

Mara had reportedly gone for a swim in the river to exercise while visiting her sister, according to New York State Police. And early Sunday morning (June 26), her body was found in the town of Cape Vincent. Police arrived on the scene around 8 am.

“When Troopers, along with Cape Vicent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered a female deceased in the St. Lawrence River,” wrote the department in a press release. “The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Mary T. Mara from Cape Vincent, NY.”

As of now, officials do not believe foul play was involved in Mara’s death. However, her body is with the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The investigation is considered ongoing.

Mary Mara Enjoyed Three Decades in TV and Film

The actress, who was a Syracuse native, attended San Francisco State University for her undergraduate degree. While there, she established the HART (Haight Ashbury Repertory Theatre) theater company.

After earning her bachelor’s, Mara also earned a master’s from the Yale School of drama. Then, she went on to find success in Hollywood. And according to her IMDB page, Mara landed roles in over 20 movies and 40 TV shows during her more than 30-year career.

Some of her most well-known projects include Lost, Law & Order, and Ray Donovan. Mara also played Loretta Sweet on ER and Insp. Bryn Carson on Nash Bridges.

Mary Mara played alongside some of the industry’s top actors in blockbuster films over the years as well. Only two years into her career (1991), she starred in the Michael J. Fox film titled The Hard Way. And that same year, she also landed a part in True Colors with John Cusak.

Mara also played in A Civil Action with John Travolta. And most recently, she appeared in the full-length feature, Break Even.

“Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” her representative told Fox News Digital. “She had a terrific sense of humor and a unique outlook on life. I still remember the first time that I saw her onstage in Mad Forest in 92. She was utterly captivating, well-loved, and will be missed.”

This is a developing story.