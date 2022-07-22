Matthew McConaughey Shares Classic Photos With ‘True Detective’ Costar Woody Harrelson

Matthew McConaughey posted some fun photos on Twitter today to celebrate his friend and costar Woody Harrelson. It just so happens that Harrelson’s birthday is tomorrow, so maybe McConaughey wants to be the first to start the string of well wishes.

“An original wild man,” McConaughey wrote on his tweet, tagging Woody Harrelson. The photos are of Harrelson and McConaughey basically putting each other in a headlock, smiling and laughing for the camera. They look happy and carefree. The complete opposite of their 2014 characters on “True Detective.”

Previously, Harrelson and McConaughey worked together on the comedy films “EDtv” in 1999 and “Surfer, Dude” in 2008. It looks like these photos are candids from the set of “Surfer, Dude,” as both actors have much more hair than usual.

It’s a sweet tribute from a friend, as McConaughey and Harrelson do consider themselves more than just costars. They’re both Texas natives, for one, McConaughey from Uvalde and Harrelson from Midland. They have an easy friendship that actually hindered them when they had to play Rust Cohle and Martin Hart on “True Detective.” The two characters were constantly at odds on the show, which goes against everything Harrelson and McConaughey know about their personal relationship.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey On Their Strange Dynamic On ‘True Detective’

Back in 2014, when “True Detective” was at its height, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson spoke to USA Today about how they had to put their friendship aside to play their characters.

“One of the things where [Woody] and I are good at [in] comedy is where I start and he ends and he starts and I end and we really get on a similar frequency and roll with it,” said McConaughey. “I told myself that we have to be on different frequencies.”

Rust and Marty are at odds at the best of times, and at the worst of times, it’s downright animosity between them. Imagine having to portray that with someone you call a close friend? That just proves McConaughey and Harrelson’s ranges as actors because they pulled it off flawlessly even though it was uncomfortable.

“Not being on the same wavelength aided what it was we were doing, but it was also uncomfortable,” said Harrelson. “There’s no way in. You try to find a common ground. You can’t laugh, you can’t have a beer. It’s a fascinating relationship.”

Fascinating indeed. At the end of the first season, when the two are at the hospital, there’s even a bit of a friendship blooming between Rust and Marty, just a little. On top of the glaring mystery of the whole season, there’s also the mystery of Rust and Marty’s relationship. “True Detective” was a challenge for Harrelson and McConaughey, but they went about it beautifully, creating two endlessly complex characters with a relationship borne from animosity.