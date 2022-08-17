LOOK: Matthew McConaughey Drops ‘Solar Powered’ Photo of Gorgeous Sunset at the Beach

Matthew McConaughey is appreciating the beautiful orange and red glow that only the sun can provide.

The True Detective star took to Twitter today to post a vivid snapshot of an epic sunset today. The picture showcases a scene with several people stopping to take in the view. McConaughey cleverly captioned two simple words, “solar powered.”

Matthew McConaughey has always been quick to revel in natural splendors. As he has shared in the past, “America’s best invention” is the National Park system. And he lent his voice to a wildlife documentary titled Deep in the Heart that showcases his home state of Texas.

And he also puts in the effort to protect the environment through activism and his personal innovation. For example, in 2019, Matthew McConaughey designed and built an eco-friendly cabin in Australia that he now rents out to travelers for $152 to $172 a night.

Matthew McConaughey Aims to Protect the Environment with an Affordable Housing Rental

According to Business Insider, the Oscar winner partnered with a tiny home startup called Unyoked to create the affordable rental. And it encourages you to reconnect with the great outdoors.

While the cabin is small, it features several clever concepts. The building is made out of all sustainable materials and is completely powered by solar panels. It also takes away the temptation to live in the stressful ways of the modern world. If you’re staying at Matthew McConaughey’s cabin, you won’t have access to wifi. So all your focus can be on your surroundings.

You will, however, have the opportunity to relax off the grid with some of McConaughey’s favorite things. Inside, you’ll find a hidden bar, a small library filled with vintage books, and a collection of cassette tapes to play on the cabin’s old-school stereo system. The items were all donated by the actor from his personal collection.

McConaughey created the vacation rental through Wild Turkey’s “With Thanks” program. The promotional effort strived to connect people to the wild while protecting the environment. The 52-year-old serves as the distillery’s creative director. And, he co-created the company’s Longbranch bourbon.

“I’ve always been in awe of Australia’s natural beauty,” McConaughey said in a statement when he announced the launch. “My hope now is that The Reserve will inspire Australians to reconnect with nature as an antidote to the frenetic pace of life.”

To further prove his love of nature, a portion of the rental proceeds go to the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife, a private non for profit that fights to preserve Australian wilderness.