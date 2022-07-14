Matthew McConaughey as President Could Pull America Out of ‘Mess,’ Former Presidential Candidate Says

One former Democratic presidential candidate believes that a Matthew McConaughey presidency could benefit the country. According to Andrew Yang, McConaughey would be a good fit for president if he runs in 2024. Yang was on the ballot during the 2020 presidency.

On Monday, Yang sat down with comedian Shane Gillis during an episode of Yang’s podcast “Forward with Andrew Yang.” During the podcast, the 47-year-old opened up about the state of the country’s two political parties.

During the podcast, he asked, “Do voters want an authentic president?” Then, Yang spoke openly about the Democratic Party.

The former businessman turned politician described the party as a group that expects people to follow the rules and “act a certain way.”

He added that the party of the 2020 presidential election was “buttoned-up” and had a “certain way of presenting.”

“Then you have the Republican party under Trump, that’s become this anti-institutional, f*ck everything, burn it down, kind of energy,” Yang added. “There’s a Republican establishment within that – that fought Trump and lost. … Now everyone’s going along with it.”

Yang then said there needs to be a “positive ex-institutional energy that comes up and ends up being this third force in American politics.” According to Yang, a McConaughey run might be the perfect fit.

Could we see a Matthew McConaughey political run anytime soon?

As Yang described, McConaughey appeared to be someone who comes from “outside the institutions.” He said: “So I look at someone like that and think, ‘God, that’s the kind of figure that we need to get us out of this mess.”

In addition to McConaughey, Yang believes Mark Cuban, The Rock, and Oprah Winfrey, could fall into a similar category.

So what does McConaughey think? During an interview in 2021, the legendary actor and unbashful Texas Longhorns fan revealed that he was educating himself more about politics. However, he didn’t know if he wanted to run for governor in the Lone Star state or potential commander-in-chief.

He said of the topic: “Where can I be most useful? Is politics an embassy for me to be of the most use to myself, to my family, to the most amount of people in my life moving forward?”

After much thought, the Oscar winner announced that he wouldn’t be on the ballot.

In a video posted on Twitter and Instagram on Nov. 29, 2021, the 52-year-old said running for governor is a “humbling and inspiring path to ponder,” but it is “also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

McConaughey, who hails from Uvalde, Texas, recently attended a White House press briefing last month. There, he discussed the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Read more about that here.