Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’

Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting.

Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.

She said raising teenagers requires a different sort of energy.

“You know, it’s interesting because when you have little ones, you are physically exhausted, right?” Alves told Us Weekly. “And I feel like when you get to the teenagers… it’s almost like you need more energy. You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right? It’s like a teenager [is] trying to find their identity and find how they’re going to navigate their lives. So I think that… for me, it’s more challenging in a good way.”

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are the parents of three children. They’re seen here in 2018 attending an event in Austin, (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Both Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Are Promoting Projects

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves both are currently promoting various projects. McConaughey is a spokesperson for Longbranch Bourbon. And you can tell he’s having fun producing his social media videos. All he’s required to do is drink and talk. His wife’s new creation is healthier.

Meanwhile, Alves is a best-selling writer and lifestyle influencer. Earlier this month, she and Whole Foods announced a collaboration involving ice cream. Yes, you read that correctly. Alves created a “Taco Sundae.” And she’ll be showing off this tasty dessert, July 17, for National Ice Cream Day. The treats will be featured at pop-up stores at three Whole Foods locations in Austin, Los Angeles and New York. And her creation sounds yummy and somewhat healthy. Alves uses a gluten-free/grain-free taco shell as the base for the sundae. Or, you can use a bowl. Then she adds Whole Foods Market salted caramel ice cream, with caramel and vanilla waffles. And she drizzles it all with salted caramel sauce.

We’re thinking Matthew McConaughey and the kids like a Taco Sundae on an especially hot day. The family lives in Austin, Texas, which is going through a historic, brutally hot summer. Alves talked more about the special super power a mother needs when her kids hit the teenage years.

“When it comes to more of … the ability to really guide, like, a young man or a young woman, it takes a different kind of brain to pass, you know, brain power [and] to guide [or] to navigate through that,” she told Us Weekly. “But it’s beautiful. It’s inspiring. It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage… It’s a beautiful stage.”