Maureen McGovern, ‘The Morning After’ Singer, Announces Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Maureen McGovern, who is best known for her hit single The Morning After, recently announced that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

In a Facebook post, Maureen McGovern spoke about the diagnosis and how it is forcing her to no longer perform. “I’ve been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or dementia,” the 1970s music sensation declared. “What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed.”

Maureen McGovern also revealed that she can no longer travel or perform in live concerts due to the diagnosis. “In fact, I can no longer drive -how’s that for a kick in the butt?” she said.

Maureen McGovern also said that she began to notice that something was wrong when she began having “trouble finding her brain” and the words she wanted to say. “I struggled with the inevitable shock with fear and frankly hopelessness,” she explained. ‘But slowly I realized that my inner life has not changed.”

The singer and songwriter went on to note that her passion for music and singing remains profoundly robust. “To me, music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with just words,” she said. “It elevates, expands, and heals – brings joy and comfort and can eliminate barriers by creating meaningful experiences. So, accepting this new stage in my life, I began to embrace what I have and let it be.”

Maureen McGovern Now Says She Wants to Bring More Attention & Awareness to Music Therapy

Meanwhile, Maureen McGovern shares that she has no passion. She wants to bring attention and awareness to music therapy. The method is notably helping her through her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“For many years, I’ve performed in hospitals, hospices, women’s prisons, senior facilities, schools, and the joy of singing with children,” she said. “Children’s responses are immediate, unfiltered, and so much fun. I’ve loved writing songs for kids and I will continue to do so. And I will be working to bring more attention and awareness to music therapy.”

Maureen McGovern then spoke about how music has continued to be a major passion in her life. “We are all patients and caregivers at some time in our lives. I have experienced how music and the arts free our spirits and open our hearts to do our common humanity. I hope you will continue to join me in these next endeavors.”

The Mayo Clinic describes posterior cortical atrophy as a degenerative brain and nervous system syndrome that results in difficulty with eyesight and processing visual information. The common symptoms of the condition are difficulties with reading, judging distances, and reaching for objects. It also includes trouble with calculation and recognizing objects as well as familiar voices. In time, the illness will cause a decline in memory and thinking abilities.