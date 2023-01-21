Meat Loaf’s Daughters Make Video Tribute With Never-Before-Seen Footage on Anniversary of His Death

To honor the first anniversary of late rocker Meat Loaf’s passing, his daughters released an exclusive short film. It’s comprised of both career highlights and intimate moments from their personal archives that had never been seen before.

On Friday, January 20th Pearl and Amanda Aday posted a message on their collective social media channels. “Today marks one year since we had to say goodbye to our dad for the final time,” they wrote. “To honor Dad and you, his global community of friends and fans, we want to share with you a short film we put together with our brilliant friend and filmmaker, Jack Bennett.”

The footage isn’t just from concerts and public appearances, but also candid moments of the man behind the stage persona. “This is a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage. Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa ‘Papa Meat,’ and the father. The dad who gave us love and generosity, who taught us and teased us. The dad who laughed and cried with us, who taught us how to catch a ball and ride a bicycle, who celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down. The man who was a big kid himself. The man who taught us tenacity and the value of respect. Our Dad. The man we miss every day.”

Meat Loaf had a prolific career spanning 10 albums and 65 film acting appearances

Having amassed worldwide fame with his beloved hits such as “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, the musician passed away at 74 years of age on January 20, last year.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf carved out a lifetime of success in music for himself. Over his six decades long career, he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and made history with the 1977 release of Bat Out Of Hell – which was later adapted into a stage musical – written by frequent collaborator Jim Steinman. This project showcased some of the musician’s biggest.

He also starred in 65 films such as Roadie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Fight Club. Meat Loaf released a total of ten albums – the last one being Braver Than We Are which debuted in 2012.

Meat Loaf’s wife Deborah took to his official Facebook page on Friday and shared an emotional tribute. “Today is an especially somber day for us all as we acknowledge the passing of my husband on January 20, 2022,” she wrote. “Oh, how I miss you and wish I could rewind the clock and have you back beside me. Not a day goes by that I’m not thinking of you. No doubt there’s a huge piece of me missing and that’s because you were such an integral and influential part of my life.”

On Friday, the official Twitter account for Bat Out Of Hell the musical paid tribute to Meat Loaf with a remembrance. “Today marks one year since the passing of Meat Loaf. Bat Out Of Hell is, and always will be, a celebration of you and your rock’n’roll legacy. The beat is yours forever.”