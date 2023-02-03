Melinda Dillon, ‘A Christmas Story’ and ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ Star, Dies at 83

Melinda Dillon, known to generations for her role as the devoted mother in A Christmas Story, has sadly passed away at age 83. Her family announced that the actress died on January 9th, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dillon earned acclaim for her performances in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice, receiving Oscar nominations as a testament to her talent.

From her very first Broadway performance in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Dillon earned a Tony nomination and Theatre World award for her remarkable portrayal of the childlike wife Honey. Her debut marked an impressive start to what would later become a successful acting career.

Then, the Arkansas native was featured as two characters in Bound for Glory (1976), directed by Hal Ashby. She’s Woody Guthrie’s first wife Mary and a sultry folk singer named Memphis Sue. She also appeared as a lesbian hockey wife in George Roy Hill’s Slap Shot (1977) and as John Lithgow’s spouse in the family movie Harry and the Hendersons (1987).

Her expansive filmography features memorable roles in several prominent films, such as Norman Jewison’s F.I.S.T (1978). She portrays the girlfriend/wife of a Teamster portrayed by Sylvester Stallone. In Barbra Streisand’s The Prince of Tides (1991), she plays the suicidal sister to Nick Nolte’s character. She also appears in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia (1999). Dillon plays Philip Baker Hall’s on-screen wife who is married to an unfaithful quiz show host.

Melinda Dillon was nominated for two Oscars

In Steven Spielberg’s classic science fiction film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Melinda Dillon stars as Jillian Guiler. She’s a mother determined to reunite with her three-year-old son who was seemingly taken away by extraterrestrial beings. She joins forces with her next-door neighbor played by Richard Dreyfuss. They embark on an incredible journey to Devil’s Tower in search of answers.

In 1981, Sydney Pollack’s Absence of Malice reunited Slap Shot co-stars Paul Newman and Dillon. The story follows a Catholic woman who tragically takes her own life after a reporter (Sally Field) divulges details about her abortion in an article.

Dillon was up for Academy Awards for both performances. Unfortunately, Dillon was not triumphant at the Oscars in 1978 and 1982. She lost to Vanessa Redgrave of Julia and Maureen Stapleton from Reds respectively.

However, Dillon achieved immortality in a way that even multiple Oscars may not be able to earn. Every Yuletide season, viewers can revisit the momentous 1983 Bob Clark film A Christmas Story. Dillon plays the adoring mother of Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) and Randy (Ian Petrella), as well as the wife of Darren McGavin’s stunning portrayal of The Old Man Parker.

