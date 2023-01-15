Michael Bay Slams ‘False’ Report He Was Charged for Killing a Pigeon on Netflix Movie Set

Michael Bay is blasting reports that he has been charged with killing a pigeon on a Netflix movie set. The famous filmmaker is responding to a widely-spread report that he was charged with the killing of the animal. The reports claim the incident occurred when Bay filming the 2019 Netflix film, 6 Underground in Italy.

According to this latest update, Michael Bay is speaking out against the reports claiming they are “false, reckless, and defamatory.” Bay also concedes that he was never charged with the killing of an animal. The statement comes from Bay in the form of a legal letter drafted by the filmmaker’s attorney. The letter is demanding a retraction of the initial story.

Michael Bay’s Attorney Sends Statement Regarding The Accusations The Filmmaker Killed An Animal On The Set Of A Netflix Film

According to Michael Bay’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, the story was reported by TheWrap noting that he has been “changed” with “killing a pigeon.” Statements, Rosengart says, that are not only “simply wrong” but also “harmful.”

The statement says that TheWrap reported that Michael Bay was facing charges in Italy. These charges, the report claims came after a homing pigeon was killed by a dolly during a take. The reports note that Bay had tried to clear the case several times with Italian authorities. Bay has regularly denied the claims noting that he is a “well-known animal lover and major animal activist.”

Bay also notes that no animal involved in this production, or any one of his productions over the last 30 years has been injured or harmed. The letter says that bay has never been accused or “much less charged” with “killing” an animal. According to the document, the only “charge” that is being looked at by Italian officials has nothing to do with Bay harming an animal. Instead, they are over “concerns whether, in his capacity as the film’s director, Mr. Bay failed to properly supervise crew members (whom he did not even have the ability to hire) responsible for handling the animals on set.”

The Filmmaker Is “Vigorously” Defending His Role In The Case

The attorney’s legal letter adds that even the above charges are “being vigorously defended.” The letter says that “Mr. Bay feels so strongly that, to his credit, he refused to settle the case.” Even. the letter notes, “for the nominal fine that was proposed by authorities to resolve it.”

Rosengart’s legal letter adds that the story is “particularly harmful and malicious because, contrary to its implications, Michael Bay is an animal rights activist.”

And, the document says, because of the report, Bay’s name is now “associated with ‘killing’ or ‘murdering’ an animal, connoting intent.” This, the letter says, has led to “countless” instances of the famed filmmaker being “maligned and attacked.”