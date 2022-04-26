michael-caine-ends-twitter-hiatus-shortly-after-elon-musk-buys-platform

Back in January, Michael Caine posted an image of himself on a golf cart to Twitter with the caption, “Only The Best To All Of You.” Fans didn’t know it yet, but that would be the last time he posted to Twitter for the next several months. On April 25, Caine finally made his return to Twitter, with the simple message “Hello!” A few minutes later, he followed up with another message, this one reading, “Good Night My Sweet Ones.”

Both tweets went viral, but as so many of Michael Caine’s posts do, this detail isn’t all that intriguing. What is rather interesting, however, is that Michael Caine’s return to Twitter occurred just hours after Elon Musk’s impending purchase of the social media platform was announced.

The strange timing of the Hollywood icon’s return to social media caused speculation among Twitter users, many attempting to link Michael Caine’s reemergence to the change in ownership.

One user asked, “Are you here for the [Elon Musk] party???” Another said, “In his first order of business, [Elon Musk] brought [Michael Caine] out of Twitter retirement, even if for only ten minutes.”

Elon Musk Hopes to Make Twitter ‘Better Than Ever’ as Owner

Whether Michael Caine’s return to Twitter was due to the Elon Musk purchase or not, Musk did indeed strike a deal to buy the social media platform. Though he hasn’t yet officially taken ownership, the 50-year-old business magnate used $44 billion of his immense fortune to become the owner of Twitter in the near future.

Like all of his business ventures, Elon Musk isn’t taking his purchase of Twitter lightly. On the contrary, the Tesla CEO has big plans for the website. As owner, Musk will focus on making the platform “better than ever,” making it a home for free speech.

He’s so dedicated to this endeavor, in fact, that when the deal made headlines, he said that he hoped his critics stayed to voice their opinions. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter,” Musk tweeted. “Because that is what free speech means.”

A few hours later, Musk posted a short statement regarding the purchase and his hopes for the future of Twitter. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” Musk said. “And Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

“Twitter has tremendous potential,” the entrepreneur continued. “I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”