Michael Douglas Debuts Wild Hair Transformation, Social Media Has Thoughts

Showing off a new fall look, Michael Douglas debuts a wild hair transformation and social media has some thoughts. On Friday (October 28th), Michael Douglas took to his Instagram account to reveal that he has ditched his trademark grey hair for long red locks. “Hey guys! Happy #TGIF! Have a good one! Lots of love!” Douglas captioned his post, which featured a video of him from a balcony in Paris

Of course, everyone on Instagram had to share their thoughts about Michael Douglas’ new look. “Sorry Michael, the hair makes you look older not to mention the wrinkles,” one person commented. “Go dye your hair back to grey and get a haircut.”

Another person assumed Michael Douglas’ look is for an upcoming role. “Probably for a character he is playing in a movie.”

Meanwhile, others were more interested in the sweet message than they were about Michael Douglas dying his hair. “Is this not the best celebrity insta account? An admirer shared. “I just love this man and all the love we get here.”

Michael Douglas is currently filming a new project for Apple that is about Benjamin Franklin. According to IMDb, the project explores the story of one of the greatest gambles of Franklin’s career. “At age 70, outmaneuvered British spies and French informers all while engineering the Franco-American alliance of 1778.”

Starring alongside Michael Douglas on the project are Ludivine Sagnier, Eddie Marsan, Daniel Mays, and Noah Jupe.

Michael Douglas Focuses on Looking For the ‘Joy of A Good Moment’

During a 2021 interview with AARP, Michael Douglas opened up about how he is now focusing more on the finer things in life instead of stressing.

“With maturation, you don’t necessarily feel a whole lot different from what you felt when you were younger,” Michael Douglas said. “I’m just looking for the joy of a good moment.”

Also speaking about what inspired him to start acting, Douglas said it all started when he was at the University of California at Santa Barbara. “I ended up getting a motorcycle and riding in my velour Renaissance shirts up to San Francisco for rock concerts. Then I got called into the vice chancellor’s office: “You’ve got to declare a major, man.” So I thought, OK … theater.”

However, Douglas’ father Kirk wasn’t necessarily thrilled about his acting abilities at first. “I must say that my father, Kirk, came to just about every show I did, as busy as he was. And he told me right in the beginning, ‘Son, you were awful. You just were awful.’”

Michael Douglas went on to add that there were other issues that got in the way of his acting. “I had terrible stage fright. I don’t know why I did not give it up, but I just ground away for about a year and started to get better.”