Michael Douglas Recalls Wild Story About Debra Winger Before ‘Romancing the Stone’

While considering the casting for his hit 1984 film Romancing the Stone, longtime actor Michael Douglas considered casting an actress who would soon become one of the most well-known people in Hollywood: Debra Winger. Well, Winger was considered for the role, the actor explains, right up until she decided to take a big bite out of more than simply learning the script of the 1980s rom-com hit. In fact, Douglas tells Rob Lowe during an interview on Lowe’s podcast Literally! she made quite the impression…even a bit of a dental impression!

Michael Douglas Recalls A Painful Encounter With Debra Winger Before Filming Romancing the Stone

During a recent discussion on Rob Lowe’s podcast, Michael Douglas recounts the moment when he and Debra Winger were touching base regarding an upcoming role in Romancing the Stone. Douglas recalls how the two stars were having a “friendly chat” while “knocking back tequilas”; discussing the rom-com script in a pre-shooting supper with the movie’s director, Robert Zemeckis.

During the podcast interview, Douglas tells Lowe and his audience that after the meal ends, the group ventures out of the restaurant full of good food and plenty of tequila. However, things soon take an unexpected turn.

“We walk out and, just as you would kind of go ‘Oh you!’ and give someone a little punch in the arm,” Douglas recalls.

“She goes ‘Oh you!’ and she reaches over and she bites me on my arm,” the Fatal Attraction star continues.

“I’m like, ‘Aaargh!’ She bites me,” Douglas tells Lowe.

“She’s joking,” the Wall Street star remembers thinking. But, jokes aside, the movie star began to wonder what this could mean for a potential costarring role.

“I’m looking at her and go, ‘I don’t know, I’m thinking this could be rough…’” the star says. “She’s broken the skin!”

Michael Douglas Wonders About the Jungle Adventures While Filming

Michael Douglas remembers talking to the Romancing the Stone director Rob Zemeckis shortly after this painful incident. And, the actor says, his doubts kept seeping back into his mind.

“I break down in tears,” Michael Douglas remembers of the conversation.

“‘I can’t go into the jungle with her'” the actor recalls saying. “‘She bit me, look! She bit me in the arm.’”

Audiences Love the Memorable Cinematic Team In Douglas and Turner

Now, fans of the hit film know well that Winger’s exit from the cast wasn’t detrimental to the success of the Douglas hit. Winger’s replacement, Kathleen Turner lit up the screen making cinematic history in her memorable role.

Romancing the Stone tells a story of a romance writer, Joan Wilder, who falls in love with a mercenary in the middle of an adventurous journey through the jungle. Turner ended up being a perfect fit for the film. She was later cast in the film’s sequel The Jewel of the Nile. Turner’s performance was so acclaimed, in fact, that she won the 1985 Best Actress Golden Globe her performance.