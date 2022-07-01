Michael Jackson’s Son, Prince, Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend

On Thursday (June 30th), Michael Jackson’s son Prince took to his Instagram account to share a rare snapshot of him and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang at the 2022 Tony Awards earlier in the month.

“2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Michael Jackson’s son declared. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 Tony Awards. What you didn’t see is that I had some of the most incredible tacos EVER at Lost Tacos (I had 5 tbh).”

The late music legend’s son also wrote that he and his sister, Paris, hit up the snack table before heading on stage to present. “Them grapes were hitting,” he declared. “I guess this behind the scenes is really a recap of the snacks I had on the day.”

According to its website, MJ the Musical is described as Broadway’s most “electrifying” new musical. Its description reads, “He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical.”

The musical is centered around the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. It was created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. “‘MJ’ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.”

The Michael Jackson musical also earned four Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

Prince Previously Opened Up About the Memorable Advice His Father Michael Jackson Gave Him

During a 2021 interview on FOX Soul, Prince Jackson opened up about the advice that his father, Michael Jackson, gave him when he was younger.

“You know, there are so many nuggets there that tare just so close to my heart that I feel like they’re applicable at all times, Jackson explained. “But the one that is my guiding principle is that you never stop learning. I graduated, and that doesn’t mean that I stopped learning.”

Jackson went on to explain that Michael would also say something that he’ll never forget. “The minute that you stop learning is the minute you’re going to start dying.”

Prince also spoke about occasionally switching his name to Mike while in school. “Sometimes, ‘Mike’ is a nice anonymity,” he explained. “But I also take a lot of pride in that because it’s obviously my father’s name. It was just easier for me to say ‘Mike’ instead of Prince’. I just switched it.”

Prince then recalled when he first realized his father was an international superstar. “It’s really more like there was seeds,” he said. “As I was growing up and getting older, and I saw that people would follow us around.”