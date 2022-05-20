Michael K. Williams’ Nephew Reflects on the Actor’s Final Weeks

The late Michael K Williams was in a good place before his death this past summer, according to his nephew, Dominic Dupont. And he’s certain that four men played a hand in the actor’s apparent overdose.

Dupont found Williams dead on September 6, 2021. The 54-year-old actor was inside his Brooklyn apartment at the time, and authorities ruled his passing as an accidental “acute intoxication.” But shortly after, police opened a criminal investigation when they discovered that the drugs he took were laced with fentanyl.

On February 1st, four men were arrested and charged with “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analog, fentanyl, and heroin.” If guilty, the crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a possible maximum of 40 years. The men will head to court for a hearing on June 10th.

While talking to Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Dupont admitted that his uncle had addiction issues. But there were no signs that he was “sliding back” into his old ways. And while Michael K. Williams served a prison term four and a half years prior, his family never suspected that he was “overwhelmed or dealing with any major issues.” In fact, he was doing so well that he was writing a book.

“Michael also worked really hard not to have the things he was going through weigh on other people,” he admitted. “And he was an actor, right, and you can fool people, you can convince people that you’re okay.”

But Dupont was absolutely “positive” that Williams never “would not have knowingly taken fentanyl.”

“I know that like I know my first name,” he said.

In the Upcoming Episode, Dominic Dupont Speaks About Finding Michael K Williams ‘Cold’

Dominic Dupont also recalled the day he found Williams. When he climbed the stairs to Williams’ penthouse, he opened the door and noticed how eerily “quiet” it was.

“Michael always played music,” Dupont noted. “That wasn’t the case…I stuck my head in and said, ‘Uncle Mike, are you in here?’ And I observed him… deceased.”

As soon as Dupont saw his uncle on the floor, he “immediately” called 911. When he did, the dispatcher asked him to give his uncle CPS. But Dupont knew it was already too late. Williams’ body was “cold.”

“I’m telling you, he’s deceased,” he recalled saying. “He’s gone.”

Michael K. Williams was a five-time Emmy nominee who first found fame as Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire.

The complete episode of Red Table Talk streams this Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.