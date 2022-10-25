Michael Kopsa, ‘X-Files’ and ‘Smallville’ Actor, Dead at 66

Beloved Smallville and X-Files star Michael Kopsa has died at the age of 66, as confirmed by his family. The actor passed away on Sunday, October 23, following “complications from a brain tumor,” according to his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione.

“He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, musician, carpenter, painter, and most importantly a present and loving father to our Nora,” Frangione wrote on Instagram. “I will miss you fiercely my dear friend and co-parent.”

Michael Kopsa’s illustrious career began more than 40 years ago when he earned a starring voice role in the 1979 animated series Mobile Suit Gundam. From there, he built an incredible legacy, appearing in more than 200 separate film and television productions.

Though he’s perhaps best known for his role as Ned Cecil in the 2005 film Fantastic Four, he’s appeared in many celebrated projects, including Apollo 18 and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. His filmography features projects from every genre imaginable. It’s clear, however, that he had a great penchant for anime and science fiction.

In addition to his thriving film and television career, Michael Kopsa lent his iconic voice to a number of video games. He appeared in no less than seven Gundam video games, all of which featured his villainous character Char Aznable.

Friends, Colleagues Mourn the Death of Michael Kopsa

With so many years in the industry and so many projects under his belt, it’s no surprise that Michael Kopsa made countless friends and fans in the span of his career. As such, news of his death was met with an outpouring of grief from all who loved him.

One such friend was fellow voice actor Peter Kelamis, who penned a heartbreaking tribute to his late colleague on Facebook.

“I lost a friend today,” he wrote. “Many of us did. A friend who was admired and loved. I shall always cherish the memories in acting class together with Michael Kopsa in acting class. It was always great to do scenes opposite those piercing eyes and booming voice.”

“Soo much talent attached to such a kind soul,” Kelamis continued. “You leave behind many who shall miss you. Your fight was long…and you deserve to rest. Until we meet again. Love, you friend.”

Shea Hampton, another colleague of Michael Kopsa’s from his early days in voice acting, sent a touching message to his late friend as well. “Today, the great Michael Kopsa lost his physical battle,” Hampton wrote. “My heart goes out to his family on such a staggering loss. Anyone who met him will remember his tremendous energy, power, and incredible talent.”

“He commanded the scenes and left jaws hanging open in awe. He was simply the best – and he knew it! Mike was a true creative gift and I loved him dearly. Until we meet again, safe journey home.”