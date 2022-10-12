Michael Landon’s Family Searches for Answers After Grandson’s Mysterious Death

The family of actor Michael Landon is looking for clues to what might have happened around the death of Dylan Lupia. Shawna Landon, who is one of Landon’s nine children, is looking to get to the bottom of the situation. Just how does her 24-year-old son end up dead after he was hit by a Los Angeles Metro bus? Shawna opens up about the situation during an interview with Page Six.

For those who don’t remember, Michael Landon starred in such TV shows as Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and Highway to Heaven. Shawna Landon says that Lupia was struck by a bus. It was heading westbound on Palos Verdes Boulevard on August 17 at 7:31 p.m. The coroner’s office reportedly did not tell her of Lupia’s death until the next night. She reportedly was getting ready to watch a movie with her daughters Sophia, 15, and Olivia, 10.

Daughter of Michael Landon Seeks Answers To Her Son’s Death

“Dylan was walking in the bus lane toward the bus,” Shawna Landon said. A few days later, Shawna, 50, would visit the location with her sister Leslie Landon. At that time, she came to the conclusion that the story of the bus driver didn’t make sense.

“There were no blind corners,” she says. “It was complete daylight. There was no way this bus driver couldn’t have seen my son walking toward him with his eyes on the road. My son is 6-1 and 170 pounds walking in the bike lane toward him. My sister said to me, ‘Shawna, this is impossible.'” Meanwhile, Shawna discovered that the bus driver allegedly did not stop or pull over. The driver, she states, went to the next bus stop, which is about 1.6 miles away from where the bus hit Dylan. Now, the driver reportedly called into Metro, Shawna says. Apparently he thought that vandals hit his bus.

Additionally, another person was reportedly on the bus at the time of Lupia’s accident. Now, the Landon family wants to speak to this person immediately. “We don’t know anything about this passenger,” Landon says. “All we know is that this bus driver did not follow policies and procedures and get any information from this passenger. It doesn’t make sense. And for this guy to not have stopped and called 911 … If he was looking in his rearview, which he would have, if something glass shattered and [made] an impact like that, you would look in your rearview mirror, you would see my son lying on the road.”