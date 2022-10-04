Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:

“This man didn’t even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road.”

She continued: “I just want answers. It’s all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being?”

Michael Landon, the star of so many classic TV shows, had nine children. Shawna now is 50. She was born when her dad was finishing up his run as Little Joe on Bonanza. Unlike some of her siblings, Shawna didn’t go into the entertainment business. Instead, she became a real estate agent. However, she still was connected to show business. Dylan’s grandfather wrote the screenplay for the horror movie The Omen.

Dylan was Shawna’s only son. She and her husband, Chad Lupia, have two younger daughters.

No One Is Sure Why Dylan Was In This Town Day He Died

There are still several mysteries surrounding her son’s death. For one, Dylan lived an hour away from where he died. No one is sure why he was in the town, nor why he was walking in a bike lane. His car has yet to be located. Dylan had his wallet with him when he died, but his cell phone and car keys still are missing. Shawna believes Dylan was in the town to visit the home of his late grandmother. Shawna’s mother, Lynn, who the grandkids called Meme, was married to Michael Landon from 1963 to 1982.

Here’s a photo from 1984 showing Michael Landon with Cindy Landon, his third wife, and his kids Christopher and Shawna. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Shawna Says Michael Landon Would Want Her to Find Answers

Shawna has posted several times about her son on her Instagram page. When Dylan died, she shared a photo of herself, pregnant with Dylan, her oldest child. She wrote:

“There are no words to describe when your child goes before you in this life. Dylan was such a beautiful soul who had a family that loved him unconditionally. … I will never understand why this happened but I know you’re not suffering and in pain anymore. I know you’re at peace with your father, grandfather, meme and Debbie. … My life will never be the same without you here. Until I see you again my beautiful boy Dylan I love you more. Love Mom.

Shawna told the Daily Mail that she remained close with her father after her parents divorced. But she still was a teenager when Michael Landon died at the age of 54 in 1991. She said his memory inspires her to seek answers as to what happened with her son.

‘He loved his family and was devoted to his kids,” Shawna said of Michael Landon. “I know he would have been devastated that something like this happened to Dylan, and he’d want me to get to the bottom of it.’