Michael Lockwood to Get Full Custody of Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Following Her Sudden Death: Report

Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters are reportedly going to live with their father, Michael Lockwood, after a California judge deemed him fit to gain full custody.

Finley and Harper, 14, moved in with Lockwood after Presley suddenly died on Jan. 12 of cardiac arrest. Before her passing, she had 60% custody of the two. And under California law, Lockwood automatically gained full custody, according to TMZ.

TMZ published another report, however, that says Presley’s ex-husband Danny Keough may be preparing for a custody battle. He had been living in the Presley’s home with the girls for some time before her passing. And he considered himself their stepfather.

There is also talk that the twins’ older sister, Riley Keough, or their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, may challenge Lockwood in court.

Lisa Marie Presley was married to Michael Lockwood from 2006 until 2021. However, the final five years of their marriage were spent in a nasty divorce case, which created tensions between him and the girls’ maternal side.

Michael Lockwood Took in His Daughters Immediately Following Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

Sources told the publication that Finley and Harper moved in with their father immediately following Presley’s death. And the person says they’re “comfortable” with the arrangement. They also suggested that Harper and Finley may prefer to stay with Lockwood because they’re “too traumatized” to go back to the Calabasas, CA home where their mother suffered the first of her two cardiac arrests.

Lisa Marie Presley was found on the floor of her bedroom by a housekeeper just as Keough was getting home from dropping the girls off at school for the day. She had no pulse, but Keough was able to keep her alive while he waited for paramedics to arrive.

Once first responders were on the scene, they were able to restart Presley’s heart. But she had been without air for too long. And doctors determined she was brain dead upon arrival at the hospital. Page Six reported that her family chose to sign a do not resuscitate order. And after the former singer had a second cardiac arrest, she passed with her mother, Priscilla, by her side.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla announced. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”