Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.

“That doesn’t mean s–t to me,” he said in response to Top Gun: Maverick‘s immense box office success. “The guy’s been doing the same f’ing part for 35 years, you know? I got no respect for that. Really, brother. I don’t care about money and power.”

“I care about when I watch Al Pacino working, Chris Walken, [Robert] De Niro’s early work, Richard Harris’ work, Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be. Like Monty Clift, [Marlon] Brando back in the day. A lot of guys that just tried to stretch as actors.”

He then added the most scathing comment of all: “I think he’s irrelevant, in my world.”

Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is “irrelevant” as an actor.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored pic.twitter.com/joB7OSrcMD — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 11, 2022

Calling one of the biggest actors in Hollywood history “irrelevant” is certainly…an opinion. And, as one would expect, Twitter users did not take his comments well. On the contrary, they’ve been mocking Mickey Rourke relentlessly since the clip was posted.

Many users pointed out Tom Cruise’s Hollywood success compared to Rourke’s to illustrate the irony of his point. Others, however, took a far more personal approach.

Twitter Users Claim Mickey Rourke is the Spitting Image of Val Kilmer

Mickey Rourke has been open about his plastic surgery procedures in the past, claiming that his boxing career altered his face and that he used surgery as an attempt to “put it back together.”

Following his blistering attack on Tom Cruise and Top Gun, Twitter users claimed that these surgeries resulted in a resemblance to Top Gun star Val Kilmer.

“He now looks like Val Kilmer trying to look like Mickey Rourke,” one user wrote. “You sure that isn’t Val Kilmer playing as Mickey Rourke?” another said. “Apparently Mickey Rourke walked into a plastic surgeon’s office and said ‘Give me the Val Kilmer,'” added a third.

The guy who used to be Mickey Rourke is now wearing Val Kilmer’s face on top of 20 other peoples faces



pic.twitter.com/dJEApqVRdK — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 11, 2022

In true social media fashion, some users were offended by the comparison. “I’m going to need all the drive-by Val Kilmer slander to spite Mickey Rourke to end now. Full stop. Not cool,” one fan said. “WTF with people using Val Kilmer to drag Mickey Rourke?” another wrote.