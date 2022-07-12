Mickey Rourke Unleashes on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise, Says He’s ‘Irrelevant’

In the past several months, fans have praised Tom Cruise for his recent performance in the new blockbuster movie of the summer, Top Gun: Maverick. However, one fellow actor isn’t so impressed. According to fellow actor Mickey Rourke, he’s not a fan of the action star.

In addition, Rourke opened up about his controversial opinion on the star in his latest interview.

During an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the 69-year-old referred to the Top Gun actor star as “irrelevant.” He went even further when he revealed he had no respect for Cruise’s reprisal of his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in his sequel to the 1986 original, which has officially gone over the billion-dollar benchmark at the worldwide box office.

“That doesn’t mean sh*t to me,” Rourke said to Morgan when the UK-based host asked what he thought about the Mission Impossible star’s latest movie breaking new records at the box office.

“The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years,” he added. “I got no respect for that. I don’t care about money and power.”

Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is "irrelevant" as an actor.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored pic.twitter.com/joB7OSrcMD — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 11, 2022

In addition, Rourke mentioned which actors he respects, saying, “I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

Morgan later asked him a follow-up question by asking if he thought Cruise was “a good actor,” and he didn’t hold anything back.

“I think he’s irrelevant, in my world,” the Iron Man 2 star said. After being taken aback, Piers replied, “Fascinating.”

Tom Cruise continues to see success despite Rourke’s criticism

Rourke’s comments about Cruise and his performance on Top Gun: Maverick come while Cruise has seen massive success for the role. In addition, Cruise recently celebrated his milestone birthday when he turned 60 on July 3. Fans spotted him out in the UK celebrating the occasion.

Onlookers spotted the father of three at an Adele concert. Later, he was at the British F-1 race in London, and he appeared to be loving life. Cruise also enjoyed a dinner with fellow A-list celebs Serena Williams and Natalie Portman.

Top Gun: Maverick soared into theaters on May 27 and topped box office charts almost immediately. In addition to Cruise reprising his role as Maverick, other celebs in the film include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.

As for Cruise’s payday from the movie, according to Forbes, he received a whopping $12.5 million to make the film. He will also receive over 10% of the first dollar gross, based on the money Paramount takes in after theaters get a portion.