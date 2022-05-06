Mike Hagerty, Mr. Treeger Actor on ‘Friends’ Dies at 67

Renowned character actor Mike Hagerty, who’s best known for his guest role as Mr. Treeger on the hit TV series Friends, has died at the age of 67. His cause of death remains unknown, but his Somebody, Somewhere costar, Bridget Everett, took to Instagram to announce the distressing news.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” Everett began. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

In a second Instagram post, Bridget Everett continued the touching tribute to Mike Hagerty. “I loved Mike the instant I met him,” the actress wrote. “He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

Throughout his lengthy career in Hollywood, Mike Hagerty amassed an impressive resume with over 100 acting credits. The majority of his roles were short-lived. However, he delivered memorable performances each and every time. His guest roles include episodes of Cheers, Community, Seinfeld, Shameless, CSI, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as a host of other hit series.

For many, however, Mike Hagerty’s most memorable role will always be Mr. Treeger on Friends, superintendent of the iconic apartment building. Though he was only in five episodes, no Friends fan will ever forget “The One With the Ballroom Dancing,” in which Joey agrees to be Treeger’s dance partner to stop Monica and Rachel’s impending eviction.

Fans and Colleagues React to ‘Friends’ Star Mike Hagerty’s Death

Upon hearing the news of Friends star Mike Hagerty’s passing, fans and colleagues of the character actor expressed their grief on social media. Richard Roeper, a film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times, sung Hagerty’s praises in a tribute post on Twitter.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Second City stalwart and character actor Mike Hagerty,” Roeper wrote. “Mike had the classic Chicago mustache and accent, and a natural onscreen presence. He always came to play.”

Sad to hear of the passing of Second City stalwart and character actor Mike Hagerty, recently seen as the dad on “Somebody Somewhere” on @HBO. Mike had the classic Chicago mustache and accent, and a natural onscreen presence. He always came to play. pic.twitter.com/ZrAxcOBs59 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) May 6, 2022

“You may not have known his name,” another fan wrote. “But there’s a very, very good chance he was in one of your favorite things, cause he was in just about everything, and never once hit a wrong note. RIP.”

Iconic Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker chimed in as well. “No no no no. Oh terrible loss and I will miss him on your show,” she wrote in the comments of Everett’s Instagram post. “Heartbreaking. Admired him for years.”