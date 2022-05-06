Mike Myers Says He ‘Would Love’ a Fourth ‘Austin Powers’ Movie

Nearly 20 years after the final “Austin Powers” film hit theaters, Mike Myers revealed he would love to play the international spy once more.

During his recent appearance on SiriusXM radio’s The Jess Cagle Podcast w/ Julia Cunningham, Mike Myers revealed his thoughts about a potential fourth “Austin Powers” film. “I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a project,” Myers proclaimed. “Should it exist or not exist.”

Mike Myers also stated that he would love to work on a follow-up to the third film, “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” which made its debut in theaters in July 2002. However, the actor refused to admit such a project is actually in the works. “It was a nonconfirmed confirmation.”

The “Austin Powers” trilogy consists of three films. The first film, “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” hit theaters in 1997. The film’s sequel “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” became made its debut in 1999. All three films follow Austin Powers after he was cryogenically preserved in the 1970s. He came out of the process in the late 1990s.

Those who starred in the franchise with Mike Myers are Seth Green, Mindy Sterling, Rob Lowe, Heather Graham, Elizabeth Hurley, and Beyonce.

Mike Myers Previously Mourned the Loss of ‘Austin Powers’ Star Veron Troyer

The late Verne Troyer was also a major star in the franchise. He played Mini-Me. According to Fox News, the actor, who was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, passed away in 2018. His death was ruled a suicide.

Mike Myers spoke about Troyer while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live two weeks after the actor’s passing. “Verne was a fantastic human being and.. yeah. I worked with him for a long time. He’s a great comedian. I always want to make that point. As written, Mini-Me is almost like a prop. But he brought it off the page and made it better than written. And we just ended up giving him more and more stuff to do. A great physical comedy and a great dancer. Just a fantastic guy.”

Mike Myers previously spoke to Entertainment Weekly about creating “memorable” characters in the “Austin Powers” franchise. “I always use the example of Jay just forcing Michael McCullers and myself to describe almost everything, specifically Austin’s mojo. When we were sort of formulating everything, we did a lot of things that were for our own amusement that ended up being useful, but who knew? We had decided in our own mind that we were making a movie that was based on a very popular English comic book that no one knew about called ‘Austin Powers.’”

Mike Myers also admitted that his own struggles with weight served as the inspiration for his character, Fat Bastard. “What I really wanted to explore was in my adult years I’ve always struggled with my weight. When I turned 25, I was on ‘SNL’ and I was like, ‘Jesus, I have a weight problem.’ And with James Bond characters, they give them some sort of affliction, like the bad guy’s monster.”