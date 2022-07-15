Mike Rowe Announces His Scholarship Program Assisted 250 People With $1.5M

Mike Rowe continues to help high school students earn scholarships for trade schools and programs across the country through his work-ethic-based foundation.

The Mike Rowe Works Foundation was created in 2008 and has awarded thousands of students more than $5 million in scholarship funds. Earlier today, the “Dirty Jobs” star revealed that they upped the scholarship amount for 2022 recipients and will continue to do so in the future.

“I’m honored to announce the recipients of this year’s work ethic scholarship program,” Mike Rowe wrote on Twitter earlier. “This was our best year ever. Thanks to the support of 9 generous organizations and countless individuals, we were able to increase our scholarship budget to $1.5 million and assist 250 people.”

Part of the extra funds put towards the scholarship camera from Rowe’s own Knobel Whiskey. His newly produced Tennessee whiskey quickly sold out several months ago. And earlier this year, he decided to restock the beloved brand and put the proceeds toward the fund.

“It’s official. Knobel makes a day at the beach fly by… Just got another allotment at http://knobelspirits.com. Proceeds benefit the MRW (Mike Rowe Works) scholarship fund. First come first served. PS. It’s delicious,” Rowe tweeted back in April.

Mike Rowe Discusses the Shortage of Skilled Laborers

On his Discovery Channel show “Dirty Jobs,” Mike Rowe has seen blue-collar workers up close and personal. He understands the hard work they put in each and every day to keep life running. And he’s shocked that these jobs might disappear in the future if the younger generation doesn’t take up the mantle.

In a recent interview with FleetOwner, Rowe explains why he thinks these laborers are dwindling and what can be done about it.

“You’ve got $1.7 trillion in student loans on the books. And parents and guidance counselors still tell a whole generation of kids that they’re screwed without a four-year degree,” Rowe explained. “We’re lending money we don’t have to kids who are never going to be able to pay it back to train them for jobs that don’t exist anymore. Meanwhile, in your industry, 80,000 positions are sitting there wide open.”

In Mike Rowe’s mind, this shortage will cause serious societal issues that force us to confront the problem. Sooner or later, somebody will have to take on the responsibility of the position. But hopefully, things don’t go too terribly wrong in order for that to happen.

“Sometimes things have to go splat before they improve,” Rowe offered. “I don’t know what splat really looks like in this case, but I do know that the math ain’t good.”