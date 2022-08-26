Mike Rowe Celebrates His Mom’s Book Going No. 1 on Bestsellers List

Less than two weeks after his mom, Peggy, released her new book Vacuuming in the Nude, Mike Rowe took to his social media accounts to praise the new book for being number one on the New York Times Bestseller list.

“Finally,” Mike Rowe declares with a snapshot with his mother’s book on the list. “After 65 years of writing every single day, my mother – at 84 years of age – has lived to see her hard work pay off, and her lifelong dream come true – a dream of becoming a #1 New York Times Bestseller!”

Mike Rowe goes on to gush about his mother’s success. “I can’t begin to tell you what a great day this is for my mom. I couldn’t be more proud, or more grateful for those of you on this page who have supported her writing over the years.”

The Dirtiest Jobs star also wrote that his mother’s book is the best thing she’s ever written. “And to see her now in the top spot is a testament to her persistence, hard work, and talent.”

Mike Rowe Clears Up Confusion On Where His Mother’s Book Stands on The New York Times Bestseller List

Meanwhile, Mike Rowe does clear up some confusion about where his mother’s book currently stands on the list. “Now it is true, The New York Times currently has her [book] list at #11. But clearly, there has been some sort of mistake. According to Bookscan – the undisputed, unbiased, completely apolitical service that tracks the total number of books sold every week – Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention, sold more copies than every other book on this list.”

Mike Rowe just assumes that it’s probably just a misprint because it’s not the only book on the list in the wrong. “Almost none of the titles on this list of best-sellers are listed in the order that reflects their actual sales during the week in question.”

The Dirtiest Jobs star then wrote that there is no disrespect to The New York Times, but numbers don’t lie. “And Peggy Rowe, as you can plainly see, [is] the #1 New York Times bookseller,” he declared. “It says so right there, in red Sharpie. Unless a bestseller no longer means what I think it means. Hallelujah, Amen.”

According to Goodreads, Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention is the third bestseller from Mike Rowe’s mom. The book is most likely her funniest prosed to date as she shares her adventure to attend myriad writers’ conferences and honing her ability to see the humor in everyday situations.

“If Peggy isn’t putting her publisher on hold to finish a game of Mahjongg, she’s at her kitchen table window-on-the-world taking notes for the next story for fans old and new to enjoy,” the book’s description reads.