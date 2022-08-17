Mike Rowe’s Mom Is a Best-Selling Author at 84 Years Old

Peggy Rowe, Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe’s mom, has been writing stories since she was in her 20s. But she’s only now a renowned author—at 84. And she’s hoping that her achievement inspires people to never give up on their dreams.

Peggy sat down with Mike on Fox and Friends to share her journey from hobby writer to professional writer. As she said, she’s written several “short stories” and “humourous tales” over the years. And she always dreamed of selling a book. But despite multiple attempts, nothing panned out.

“I did always dream of writing a book and having it published,” she admitted. “Actually, I did write two books early on, right out of college, as the children were growing. But I had such rejection… I just couldn’t get the attention of any publisher or editor. So, I just continued writing.”

Her determination paid off. Because not only did Peggy get the attention of a publisher. But her book, Vacuuming in the Nude, is on the New York Times Best Sellers List. And while the proud author understands the title may scare off bashful readers, she assures everyone that her writing is completely clean. So they should buy a copy and take it as proof that they can achieve their own dreams, no matter what their age.

“I hope, most of all, that my book is inspirational to people who have always wanted to do something,” she shared.

“Despite the picture on the front, and despite the title, this book is not erotica. And it’s not pornography,” Peggy said with a deadpan face and her blushing son laughed beside her.

Mike Rowe’s Mother Writes on People’s Attempts to Get ‘Attention’ at Any Cost

So what is the book about? The entire title is Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention. And it’s a metaphor for people’s attempts to get attention at any cost. Mike Rowe’s mom admitted that she made numerous plots to get attention while trying to get published.

While many of her former writing have been fiction, this book is filled with musings from her long and adventurous life. In them, “she shares her journey of attending myriad writers’ conferences and honing her ability to see humor in everyday situations.”

“From the family’s beloved dog Shim, who thrived on piles of fresh, warm manure from the horse pasture—to vacationing on the sweltering beach with mosquitos the size of dune buggies—to the challenges of aging, Peggy Rowe delivers a hilarious array of stories that reflect her addiction to making people laugh,” the synopsis reads.