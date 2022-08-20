Mira Sorvino Mourns Passing of Father, ‘Goodfellas’ Star Paul Sorvino, in New Posts

Nearly one month after the passing of her father and Good Fellas star Paul Sorvino, Mira Sorvino mourns in a series of new social media posts.

Earlier this week, Mira Sorvino took to her Twitter account and declared she missed her father, who passed away at the age of 85. “I have been dreading the death of parents my whole life,” she wrote. “Now in part, it has come to pass. I have huge compassion for all who have lost parents. It leaves you unmoored, thrusts you into a position you were unprepared for, without the counsel and love of those you valued most…”

Mira Sorvino also complimented her Twitter followers by saying they were all so sweet for supporting her during this time. She later tweeted, “There is true goodness in the world. I feel it. I’m experiencing it hour by hour as unexpectedly people offer love to help me through my grief.”

Mira Sorvino previously paid tribute to her father in a heartfelt statement on the social media platform. “My father, the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend..”

Mira Sorvino’s stepmother and third wife of Paul revealed that the Good Fellas actor had dealt with health issues over the past few years. “Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino,” the statement reads. “He was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage. I am completely devastated. The love of my life [and] the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Miro Sorvino Once Praised Her Father For Threatening to Kill Harvey Weinstein

Following Harvey Weinstein’s infamous downfall in Hollywood, Mira Sorvino’s father Paul actually threatened the producer after his daughter accused Weinstein of damaging her career after she refused his advances.

“He’s gonna go to jail,” Mira Sorvino’s father declared in a video from TMZ. “Oh yeah. That son of a b—. Good for him that he goes, because if not, he has to meet me, and I will kill that motherf—er. Real simple.”

Mira Sorvino praised her father for his comments against Weinstein. “My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart!” She wrote. “He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, [and] best Grandpa ever!!”

Mira Sorvino previously told the New Yorker that she felt “iced out” after she rejected the well-known producer’s advances. “There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it.”