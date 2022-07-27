Mira Sorvino’s Oscars Speech Thanking Late Dad Paul Sorvino Goes Viral After His Death

This week, the Hollywood community suffered a loss as one of the most prolific people in the business, Paul Sorvino, passed away. And, not long after word spread after Sorivinl’s passing one moving clip featuring the actor’s daughter, Mira Sorvino thanking her father in her Oscar speech resurfaced. Quickly going viral soon after.

‘He Taught Me Everything I Know About Acting’

In her 1995 Oscar speech after being awarded the golden statue for her supporting actress role in The Mighty Aphrodite, Mira Sorvino delivers a tearjerker of a speech. Thanking her father, fellow actor Paul Sorvino for his support over the years. It’s a touching clip, for sure. As Mira delivers some moving words, acknowledging her father…who was soon in tears over the heartwarming moment.

“When you give me this award you honor my father Paul Sorvino,” the Academy Award-winning actress begins in her Oscar acceptance speech. The camera then moves to her father in the audience as he breaks down into tears during the moving tribute. The actress continues on in her speech, noting he is the one that inspired her career. In fact, she says, it was her famous father “who has taught me everything I know about acting.”

Mira Sorvino Credits Her Father’s Dedication To The Business For Her Own Success

Mira Sorvino acknowledges that Paul Sorvino was the one to show her how an actor can move the viewers with their roles. Something that inspired her own acting career.

“I love you very much, Dad,” Mira Sorvino continues the moving acceptance speech.

“I always looked at great performances,” she adds.

“And was so moved by how much other people’s hearts made me feel as a child,” Sorvino notes in her acceptance speech.

“I wanted to be an actor who could move other people,” she adds. “And make other people see something about the human spirit.”

“And you’ve made me feel that I’ve made a small step towards that,” she tells her famous father.

Paul Sorvino’s Impressive Hollywood Career

For over five decades now, Paul Sorvino has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry. The actor has said that he is known well for his roles as gangsters. Both in his films and on the TV screen. However, his passions mostly fell in the arts. After all, the actor started his career as an opera singer. Sorvino is also known for his poetry and painting.

His most notable film role is likely that of Paul Cicero in the 1990 Martin Scorsese classic mobster flick Goodfellas. A film on which Sorvino joined iconic film with Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci. Among numerous other acting credits, Paul Sorvino is also known for his recurring role as Sergeant Paul Cerreta on the hit NBC crime drama series, Law & Order.