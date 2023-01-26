Missing ‘X-Factor’ Star Feared Dead

The search for missing X-Factor star Levi Davis has taken a heartbreaking turn. After learning new information, the investigator in charge of the case believes that the 24-year-old is dead.

Davis, who appeared in seven 2019 X-Factor: Celebrity episodes, disappeared while he was visiting Barcelona on October 29. His family hired a British private detective, Gavin Burrows, to find the former Rugby player. Burrows quickly determined that Davis had not used his phone or bank card since he was last seen at an Irish pub, and his passport was found in the city’s port, according to the Sun. So he likely never left the area.

Originally, fans theorized that someone he met on social media was holding him hostage. But new evidence shows that Davis owed the Somali mafia over £100,000 (about $124,000), and he was on the run because he was unable to repay that debt.

“Davis came to Barcelona fleeing from these criminals,” someone with Burrow’s team told La Vanguardia. “He had adopted a frenzied lifestyle and was in a very delicate situation. The truth is he was sure they were chasing him. In fact, he was convinced they had tried to poison him on one occasion.”

Investigators Believe a November Drowning Victim May Have Been the ‘X-Factor’ Star

Burrows learned of the debt just as Spanish police were investigating a possible drowning in Barcelona’s port. Good Morning Britain reported people had seen a distressed man in the water near a cruise ship. Authorities launched an investigation. However, once they learned that no passengers were missing, they stopped the search.

Police later realized that Davis’ passport was found in the same area as the drowning. And now, his family is pressing the government to re-open the investigation.

“There’s always that mother’s instinct,” his mother, Julie Davis, told GMB host Susana Reid. “Just before he left, there was a message, I don’t know, powers from above, that said to me, ‘Give him a hug because you just don’t know if this is going to be your last’…”

Burrows continues to search for anyone linked to the X-Factor star as he tries to bring closure to the grieving family. Currently, he’s following a lead found on social media. But the P.I. worries he’s on a dead-end hunt.

“We know a friend sent him £30 on (money app) Bizum so he could play for a place to sleep in,” the team told La Vanguardia. “And we also know he intended meeting a person he had met on social media, a person he had never actually seen, a person who could give us very valuable information about what occurred.”

“Unfortunately we only have a nickname to go on,” they added. “Perhaps it was nothing more than bait offered by the mafia who were looking for him. We can’t rule out any hypothesis.”