‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Posts Ridiculous Tom Cruise Aerial Stunt Photo in Honor of His Birthday

Nearly four decades ago, veteran actor Tom Cruise became a Hollywood staple. The premiere of Top Gun in 1986 launched what has now become a nearly 40-year-long career for the film star. He additionally boasts more than 50 movie credits to his name to date. This Fourth of July weekend, however, is a special one for the longtime actor. As you see in the post below, the TG star continues to reach new heights after putting out his billion-dollar success Top Gun: Maverick in May. Taking to Twitter, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie wished the now-60-year-old star a happy birthday. In his post, he shared a photo of Tom Cruise performing a ridiculous aerial stunt. Check it out.

As Deadline reminds us, Tom Cruise is notorious for performing his own stunts, now at 60 years old. As per the outlet, the above photo, which captures the actor dangling from a vintage red biplane mid-roll, is a behind-the-scenes moment from the Mission: Impossible franchise’s upcoming installment, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part Two.

Cruise reportedly shared a similar photo several months ago while making a virtual appearance at CinemaCon in April.

After sharing the post on Sunday, McQuarrie’s tweet received plenty of comments. One fan quipped, “Is this even from a movie or just [Tom Cruise] on a regular Sunday[?]” to which another fan replied, “it’s just [Tom Cruise] heading to Sunday brunch looking for parking.”

Be sure to catch Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning — Part Two when it premieres next summer.

Tom Cruise Leaves His Costars Feeling Edgy In Performing His Most Dangerous Stunts

Part of what has made Top Gun: Maverick a global success is the fact that Tom Cruise not only helped in designing the flight training program that launched his costars skyward; he also got behind the wheel of one of the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets. That said, while Cruise shattered the sound barrier in the Top Gun sequel, it’s his Mission Impossible stunts that leave his costars, like MI actor Simon Pegg, feeling edgy.

In speaking about his work with Tom Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible, Pegg told the Soho House, “There’s a frisson you get when there’s authenticity: the idea that this guy is actually jumping off a cliff on a motorbike and deploying the parachute 100 feet from the ground? It puts the willies up you.”

At the time of the interview, he further shared why he feels Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible films hold the bar a little higher than the competing James Bond films.

“Because I’m biased,” Pegg explained, “I think ‘Mission’ pips it a little bit, as everything you see, [Tom Cruise] does for real. There are no stunt doubles for him.”