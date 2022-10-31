‘My Three Sons’ Star Dawn Lyn in Coma After Undergoing Brain Surgery

News is coming out about classic TV star Dawn Lyn, best known for playing Dodie as a child star on the show My Three Sons. Lyn has fallen into a coma after she underwent brain surgery. Lyn’s former co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole have been sending their best wishes to her at this time, TMZ reports.

“Just found out my little TV Sis’, DAWN LYN (Dodie), is in a COMA and fighting for her life,” Livingston, who played Chip Douglas on the show, wrote. “She had surgery recently to remove a brain tumor. Please pray for her to have a swift and full recovery. I took Dawn out to lunch a couple of months ago. We had a great time reminiscing about our MTS days. Dawn is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Thoughts and prayers also go out to her husband, John, at this time. This is devastating news!”

Cole wrote, “My heartfelt prayers go out to my “My Three Sons” sweet “lil’ sis”, Dawn Lyn (Dodie) and her husband John. Dawn is fighting for her life after undergoing brain surgery. I’m in touch with John and I will keep you all updated. Please keep her in your prayers as well.”

Leif Garrett, who was a pop superstar in his younger years, also happens to be Lyn’s real-life blood brother, TMZ reports. Garrett told the outlet, “My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery. Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently. Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family’s privacy. Thank you.”

Lyn is definitely known for playing Dodie on the sitcom. She appeared in the final three seasons of the show that starred Fred Macmurray, William Frawley, and William Demarest. But Lyn has gone on to do voice acting work, other TV roles, and film work. My Three Sons was a solid show that had a real following back in the day. Frawley played Bub, but he of course is best known for playing Fred Mertz on I Love Lucy. Once Frawley was no longer able to appear on the show, the producers brought on Demarest as Uncle Charley. Cole played Katie Douglas on the show. But she also had a role on another classic TV show titled Hawaiian Eye.