national-treasure-star-speaks-out-about-possible-return-for-third-movie

For fans of the National Treasure franchise, one of the movie’s stars is speaking about a possible third movie to air. Justin Bartha, also known for his role in The Hangover, talked about it in an interview with Variety. Bartha said that “there is still hope for another movie” in the National Treasure trilogy. He added that “the constant drum beat from fans for a third movie just makes it a no-brainer for me.”

What about a script for a third movie? Bartha told Variety he “had seen something a while ago and it was solid.” (Back in January 2020, it was reported that a third National Treasure film was in the works. That’s after more than a decade since the franchise’s last movie.) “There is a script. That’s all I’ll say. There have been a few different scripts, actually, but the one thing that has to happen is for all the stars to align,” Bartha said.

National Treasure Actor Justin Bartha Talks Up Possibility Of Nicolas Cage’s Involvement

Bartha, 44, also talked about leading man Nicolas Cage and producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s potential involvement in the third movie. Both men have had recent big successes in their careers. “Nic [Cage] is obviously doing great, one of the greatest ever. Jerry [Bruckheimer] just had a big hit with Top Gun: Maverick, and he is doing great,” Bartha said.

Just last week, Bruckheimer, in fact, confirmed to E! News that a third movie is in development, PEOPLE reports. “We said we’d like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast,'” Bruckheimer said. “At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theaters with Nicolas Cage — which we still are. So that’s ongoing.”

Last April, Cage believed that National Treasure 3 was most likely not going to happen. He was answering questions on Reddit for its “Ask Me Anything” series. “No, the priority was to turn it into a TV show, so I would say probably not,” Cage wrote at the time in response to a fan who asked if there would ever be another National Treasure movie.

Cate was asked about a possible Face/Off sequel. He brought up the National Treasure franchise too, telling The Hollywood Reporter in March: “I have not heard hide nor hair about it. So often these things we read about are just conjecture without any base or foundation to it. I feel the same about National Treasure 3. It’s been 14 years. There’s no there, there. So, is it fun to think about? Sure.”