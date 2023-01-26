NBC Will Honor Carol Burnett’s Life and Legacy with a 2-Hour Special on the Star’s 90th Birthday

Comedian Carol Burnett has brought a lot of laughter to many people throughout her long, illustrious career. Now, NBC is going to help celebrate her 90th birthday with a two-hour special. It is titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. It will appear on her birthday, Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The special also will stream the next day on Peacock.

The special, filmed at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances. They will include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, and more. Musical tributes will pay homage to Burnett’s renowned career performances. Among them will be “Old Friends,” dedicated to her 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; “Only an Octave Apart,” which Burnett sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special Sills and Burnett at the Met; songs from the film Annie; and a tribute to her classic theme song, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” from The Carol Burnett Show.

Carol Burnett Special Will Feature Many Guest Stars

Special guests will include Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Vicki Lawrence, among others.

“I’m so excited NBC decided to throw me a birthday party and invited all of my closest friends,” Burnett said, Deadline reports. “I can’t wait to look back at so many wonderful moments throughout my career, I feel so lucky to share this night with everyone.”

Show Will Highlight Some Of Burnett’s Funniest Moments on TV

The NBC special also will share some of the funniest and most memorable moments of Burnett’s legendary career. From her Broadway debut in Once Upon a Mattress to her early appearances on The Garry Moore Show‘ her hit films The Four Seasons, A Wedding, Pete ‘n’ Tillie; and her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in Annie‘ along with her acclaimed sketch comedy series The Carol Burnett Show, which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and played an instrumental role in the evolution of comedy.

“It’s hard to imagine anyone in television more beloved than Carol Burnett,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “To throw this wonderful birthday celebration is clearly our honor, and we can’t wait to share the love that we all have for her with all her adoring fans.”

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love is executive produced by Burnett, Brian Miller, Steve Sauer, Paul Miller and Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco & Linda Gierahn of Silent House Productions.