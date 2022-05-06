Neal McDonough Announces He’s Starting Work on the Next ‘Boon’ Installment ‘Very Soon’

Neal McDonough’s latest film, “Boon,” just finished its first month in theaters and on various streaming services like Amazon Prime.

Neal McDonough celebrated the progress of his film on Instagram earlier today, where he also revealed that work on the next “Boon” film would start soon.

“On behalf of Ruvé, Jason, Derek, and Cinedigm, I want to thank everyone again for making BOON such a hit in its first month!” McDonough captioned his post. “We could not have done it without all of your support! If you haven’t watched it yet, please do! We’re going to start the next installment of BOON very soon! Again, thank you all and God bless!”

Not only did McDonough star in this action flick, but he also wrote and produced it. While McDonough has produced other projects in the past, this is his first writing endeavor, and it seems like it turned out well for him. Especially since he could incorporate different themes into the film that don’t compromise his beliefs.

McDonough does not engage in physical intimacy on screen, due to his dedication to his wife, Ruvé, and his religious beliefs. This has resulted in him playing the villain in more than one show or movie. But with “Boon,” Neal McDonough can incorporate romantic threads that don’t result in anything physical.

‘Boon’ Star Neal McDonough Discusses Being ‘Blacklisted’ from Hollywood Due to Beliefs

Neal McDonough has starred in over 100 projects over the course of his career. But for a while, he didn’t have any offers from any studios. Primarily because he refused to film on-screen kisses or sex scenes.

Back in 2010, the ABC show “Scoundrels” fired McDonough three days into production since he wouldn’t film an intimate scene. And after that, his phone went silent.

“There was a time when I wasn’t working,” McDonough said to Fox News earlier this month. “I couldn’t get a job because people thought I was this crazy religious guy. But that wasn’t the case. I love my wife, but I love my acting, too. I was hopeful that, at some point, someone would give me a chance again.”

And they did. Graham Yost, who worked with McDonough back in 2001 on “Band of Brothers,” asked if he wanted to play a villain in “Justified.” That role changed the trajectory of McDonough’s whole career, as he soon played baddie after baddie.

“After ‘Justified,’ everything was kind of forgotten,” McDonough explained. “I was determined to give a really great performance and I did… I came out of it on the other side.”

He added, “I’ve been working so much in the last several years, and I couldn’t be more thankful. I thank God every day for all the blessings I’m given, even during challenging times. Everyone always says, ‘Why do you work so much?’ My response is always, ‘They keep asking me, so I’m not going to stop.’”