Neighbor Recalls the ‘Chaos’ After Anne Heche’s Car Crashed Into Los Angeles Home

Following the horrific car accident that put Anne Heche in the hospital, a neighbor of the actress recalled the chaos after her vehicle crashed into a Los Angeles home.

“I was coming home from running some errands,” Anne Heche’s neighbor explained to Fox News. “And down the street, I saw a bunch of helicopters hovering over this area. It was scary cause my baby was home. She was fine, obviously. But when I got here, I couldn’t park on the street. It was all blocked off. ”

Calling the whole situation chaos, Anne Heche’s neighbor then said there were tons of firetrucks and paparazzi nearby, which confused her somewhat because she didn’t know who was involved in the accident. “[I] walked over here and it was just kind of chaos. There was an ambulance, smoke coming out of the fire that was extinguished at that point. But I talked to a firefighter and he said that a woman had driven her car like 100 miles per hour through the trees and into that house. And had burst into flames. [The firefigher] said she was alive miraculously. ”

The neighbor then said that the firefighter disclosed that Anne Heche was kind of delirious when she was pulled out of the burning car. The at-the-time-unnamed driver apparently even fought with paramedics. The woman doesn’t know Anne Heche personally, just the neighbor who lives right next to her. But he confirmed to her it was Anne Heche that was involved in the accident. “He was out on town but heard what happened and drove back because they just wanted to make sure [their home was ok]. They heard there was a fire. So crazy.”

Anne Heche’s Ex-Boyfriend Thomas Jane Says The Actress is Expected to Pull Through After Horrific Car Accident

Hours after the horrific car accident, Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane offered up an update on the actress’ condition.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Anne Heche’s ex shared, “While Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all those who love her. My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now, Anne is stable and expected to pull through.”

Jane also said that his prayers are with Anne Heche, who he describes as one of the “true talents of her generation.” He then added, “Thank God no one else was hurt.”

Another one of Anne Heche’s exes, James Tupper, who she shares her 13-year-old son Atlas with, also issued a statement about the actress. “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress, and mother tonight,” Tupper wrote on Instagram. “We love you.”

Heche’s publicist also confirmed that the actress is currently in stable condition.