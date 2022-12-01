new-casey-anthony-video-hits-the-internet-amid-controversial-documentary

Following the release of her infamous trial’s documentary, Casey Anthony is experiencing more controversy after photos and a video of her partying surfaced on social media.

TMZ reported that the images and video show Casey Anthony dancing onstage with the band Steel Panther earlier this year. The video’s caption reads, “When you see Casey Anthony at a concert in Fort Lauderdale in March, then her documentary comes out in November.”

Casey Anthony was infamously accused of killing her toddler daughter Caylee in 2008. However, she was acquitted for the little girl’s murder. The charges were first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. But she was charged with four counts of providing false information to law enforcement during the search for Caylee.

Anthony spoke about her daughter’s murder and the trial in Peacock’s three-part docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. While on camera, Anthony spoke about how her father George should be blamed for Caylee’s death.

Casey Anthony Recalls the Day She Last Saw Her Daughter Caylee Alive

Casey Anthony had her daughter lie down in bed with her for a nap on the day she last saw the toddler alive. However, things took a turn a couple of hours later. “I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was. That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

Casey Anthony said that she saw her father holding a soaking wet Caylee in his arms. “He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 9-1-1 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy and she was cold.”

George then took to the little girl and reassure his daughter that everything was going to ok. “I wanted to believe him,” Casey Anthony explained. “He took her from me and he went away.”

After the incident, Anthony went to stay with her then-boyfriend for a month. “During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” she claimed. “My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”

Not only did Anthony blame her father for Caylee’s death, but she has accused him of abusing the little girl.

George Anthony is Outraged About Casey’s Latest Accusations

Meanwhile, an insider connected to Casey Anthony’s father, George, told PEOPLE that he is appalled and outraged by Casey’s allegations against him. This included staging Caylee’s drowning and allegedly abusing the little girl. “He’s outraged and appalled,” the insider stated. “It wasn’t true in 2011, and it’s not true now. He denies it all, and will continue to deny it all until his final breath.”

However, the insider admits that while George keeps a pretty strong exterior, the whole situation tears him up. “He still loves his daughter and he loved his granddaughter. So this is beyond difficult for him.”