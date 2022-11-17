New Details Emerge in Jay Leno’s Recovery After Suffering Serious Burns

Jay Leno’s head doctor gave an update following the horrific explosion that left the comedian’s face, arms, and chest covered in serious burns.

Leno is currently undergoing treatment at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA. A video shared with Inside Edition shows that the 72-year-old has been spending time in a hyperbaric chamber, which will help decrease swelling and bacteria and “increase blood flow and oxygenation,” according to Dr. Peter Grossman.

Grossman also revealed that Jay Leno has had skin grafts from donor skin. And later this week, he’ll go through another surgical procedure.

Fortunately, the former Last Man Standing Star is in both good condition and spirits. Grossman said that he’s “up and walking around” and he’s “even cracking jokes.” Yesterday, Leno also spent his free time passing cookies out to children in the burn center.

For the “foreseeable future” Leno will have visible scarring on his body. But doctors are hoping that their treatment plan will either make his scars minimally visible or not at all visible in the long term.

Jay Leno Expected to Return to Work in the Near Future

Dr. Grossman also believes that Jay Leno will get back to work, and it will happen sooner than later.

“As I’m getting to learn about Jay, I don’t think it’s going to be months. I really think he’s the type of guy who’s just going to move forward,” he shared.

Over the weekend, news broke that Jay Leno canceled an appearance in Las Vegas because of a “very serious medical emergency.” However, it took a few days for the Tonight Show host to reveal that he had suffered injuries from a gasoline fire that ignited in his garage on Nov. 12.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement. “I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

His family did not share many details about the incident, but Battalion Chief Dave Burke with the Burbank Fire Department confirmed with Fox News that one of his units responded to a call in the area that sent “one adult male patient” to receive emergency care.

Following the news, Aimee Bennett, Director of Strategic Communications at the West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, said in a statement that Leno went into the hospital in “stable condition.”

“He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes,” she added. “He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.’”