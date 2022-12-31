New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed

New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated.

The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, announced her December 5 passing on Twitter.

The post shared that the Cheers alum had died from a private battle with cancer that was “only recently discovered.” She was 71.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they wrote in the joint statement. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The day after Kirstie Alley died, her rep specified to PEOPLE that Alley had been struggling with colon cancer.

Kirstie Alley Was a Mother, Grandmother, and Emmy Winner

The actress shared True and Lillie with her ex-husband, Parker Stevenson, whom she was married to from 1983 to 1997. Following the shocking news, he posted a tribute on his social media pages.

“Dear Kirstie,” he penned. “I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker.”

Alley and Stevenson adopted their children in the 90s, after Alley suffered a devastating miscarriage and learned that she likely wasn’t able to carry a baby to term. True made her a grandmother in 2016 with the birth of his son, Waylon Tripp Parker.

True and his girlfriend had a second child, a daughter named Rebel, a few years later. And Lillie gave birth to a son, Ripp Woodrow Graham, in July 2021.

This past August, she shared that being a grandmother was an amazing experience, and the kids were the center of her world.

“My grandchildren are my hullabaloo… I would show you their pictures but there’s so many asshats on here right now that I won’t do them the luxury of insulting them,” she wrote on Twitter. “Trust me, they are super cute.”

Kirstie Alley became a household name in 1987 when she joined Cheers as Rebecca Howe. Her performance earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress and also a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 1991.

Alley went on to star in blockbusters such as Look Who’s Talking and its sequel, Look Who’s Talking Now. Then in 1994, she played Sally Goodson in David’s Mother. That role brought her another Emmy that same year.