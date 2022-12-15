New Details Emerge Into Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Ellen DeGeneres Star

New details are emerging on Wednesday into the shocking death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide at 40 years old. He reportedly checked into a motel room one day before his body was found. The motel was less than a mile away from his Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

Staffers at the motel told TMZ that Boss “didn’t appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn’t visibly upset about anything.” Boss reportedly brought just a small bag with him and booked the room for one single night, the New York Post reports.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Found Dead In Los Angeles Motel

But the DJ reportedly missed his checkout on Tuesday. This led employees to go to his room, where they found him in the bathroom dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. TMZ learned from staffers that no one heard gunshots at the motel. Allison Holker, 34, Boss’ wife, did confirm his death in a statement received by The Post.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker, according to reports, ran frantically into a Los Angeles Police Department station. She said that Boss left home without his car, which she claimed was unlike him, according to law enforcement sources. Police later received a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel. They found Boss with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ellen DeGeneres also expressed her sadness over Boss’ death. He was her sidekick as DJ on her daytime talk show. “I’m heartbroken,” DeGeneres said in a statement received by The Post. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Fans and other celebrities were posting their tributes online to Boss. “Damn this is sad news. Sending prayers to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s family and friends,” DJ Pauly D wrote in a tweet. He added, “RIP TWITCH.”

Boss started performing as Degeneres’ DJ in 2014. He made his first appearance on her talk show at that time. In addition to his musical tastes, Boss was known as a gifted dancer as well.