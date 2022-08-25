New Details Emerge in Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s Divorce

We are getting new details about the surprising news that Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are getting a divorce. More news is coming out of this from TMZ. The breakdown between the Rocky and Tulsa King actor and Flavin appeared to be over whether or not Stallone could get a new dog. Apparently, word is that he wanted to get a Rottweiler for protection and that would include his family. Flavin reportedly wasn’t down with the idea. This supposedly led to them getting into a rift over the issue.

According to TMZ, there was another argument that would address other issues between Stallone and Flavin. Reportedly, none of these would be viewed as ones that could break up a marriage. Well, we do know that Sly did get himself a new dog and named it Dwight. In case you didn’t know, then his Tulsa King character is named Dwight “The General” Manfredi. In fact, Stallone posted pictures and even videos of him with Dwight on Instagram.

Sylvester Stallone Celebrated Getting New Dog

He wrote on there, “So incredibly happy with my newly acquired four legged friend “DWIGHT” my characters name from the Series, keep punching and keep barking !!! Thank you very much to Trainer and breeder Dave Smith and his wonderful wife !!!” That would be followed up by another picture with a caption reading, “”DWIGHT” Definitely a true friend! KeepPunching And Keep barking!”

During this time, Sylvester Stallone has been in the state of Oklahoma to film scenes for Tulsa King. Reportedly, TMZ had sources tell them that Stallone was shocked upon learning about his wife filing for divorce. The actor believed that they could work out their differences and fix up issues.

The actor got a new tattoo of a Rottweiler covering a tattoo he had of Flavin on his shoulder. Flavin filed her divorce papers last Friday. Everyone, according to TMZ, was in good spirits when they gathered to celebrate the birthday of Sly’s brother Frank Stallone on July 30.

The outlet also states that Flavin is claiming in divorce papers that Stallone is spending or moving money around. She claims that he’s improperly doing this, but TMZ sources state that Stallone denies doing this. What is so amazing about this is the fact that the couple has been filming a reality show. Out of 10 episodes that had been ordered, nine of them already had been shot. As we get more details about this situation involving Stallone and Flavin, then we will pass those along to you.