New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced.

Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.

TMZ further reported that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s wife Allison Holder went to the LAPD department and said her husband left home without notice and wouldn’t answer her calls. The motel staff ended up discovering him inside his room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The staffers at the motel said he did not visibly show signs of being upset. His body was discovered on Tuesday (December 13th) in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino.

As the news surfaced of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death, Holder addressed the situation by stating her husband lit up every room he stepped into. “He valued family, friends, and community above all else,” she said. “And leading with love and light was everything to him. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Had ‘Multiple Projects’ In the Works for 2023

As previously reported, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was the DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also was a dancer who rose to fame on So You Think You Can Dance. He is survived by his wife and his two children.

Sources told PEOPLE that prior to his shocking and unexpected passing, Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss was working on multiple projects for the upcoming year. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up,” the source told the media outlet.” And was very involved day to day.”

One of the projects was for So You Think You Can Dance. However, PEOPLE confirmed that no decisions have been for the upcoming 2023 season. He finished up with his DJ duties for the Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year.

DeGeneres was among those who penned a heartfelt message about Boss following the news surfacing about his death. “I’m heartbroken,” she wrote. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children.”

DeGeneres also shared an emotional video that aired during her show’s final season. “Whenever he’s nowhere it’s just different,” she wrote. “He’s my pal, he’s my sidekick, because we have this connection. Just looking over and he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh.”