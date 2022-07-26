New Photo Comes Out of Anna Nicole Smith’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn

Anna Nicole Smith’s 15-year-old daughter Dannielynn posed with music icon Janet Jackson backstage over the weekend. She attended Janet’s concert with her father, Larry Birkhead. The proud papa, and noted Janet Jackson super fan, took to his official Instagram to share images with fans.

The youngster was wearing a black and white outfit with big black boots and her hair in a ponytail. As an homage to Janet’s brother Michael, Dannielynn wore arm warmers with safety pins on them. Larry was casual in a button-up shirt, jeans, and blue sneakers. Meanwhile, Janet wore a beige flight suit she had performed in. All three have beaming grins.

“Heading out to Dannielynn’s second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth)in Cincinnati as we sit here arguing which one of us is the bigger Janet fan. It’s going to be “Nasty” outside in the 100 degrees weather, but we are looking forward to it,” wrote Birkhead. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” he gushed. “She killed it, managed to include all of her hits, sing and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans. A great weekend. How cute is Janet?”

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn met Janet once before

Larry Birkhead is a photojournalist who’s been a fan of Janet Jackson for decades. Larry said that Dannielynn was wearing the same black suit as Janet did at the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala, which she purchased from Julien’s Auctions. The father and daughter pair encountered the “Scream” singer later that night, making for a complete loop of a moment. “What a night!” Larry wrote on his Instagram. “Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit,” he continued. “She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us.”

“I recognized the outfit having photographed Janet at the party in 2003 as a photographer and I thought it would be cool for Dannielynn to have,” Larry later recalled.

Dannielynn’s mother, who listed her then-boyfriend Howard K. Stern as Dannielynn’s father on the birth certificate, left everything she had to her daughter when she died. Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ninth husband, among others, had claimed to be Dannielynn’s real father until a DNA test proved that it was Larry.

In February, Birkhead shared a heartbreaking tribute to Anna Nicole on the 15th anniversary of her death at age 39. On Instagram, he shared a black-and-white photo of him and Smith hugging one another.

“She was truly one of a kind,” he wrote of Anna Nicole Smith. “She struggled for love and acceptance. Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage. Today, I remember your heart, your soul and your beauty, both inside and out.”