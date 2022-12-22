New Photos Show Ozzy Osbourne Looking Frail As He’s Spotted Out in Public

In some new photos making the rounds, Ozzy Osbourne is out shopping but looking rather frail as he steps out in public. Osbourne was out picking up some groceries just days after his wife Sharon Osbourne had a medical emergency. Ozzy, 74, was photographed while leaning on his cane. He was at an Erewhon grocery store in California.

Osbourne was decked out in an all-black outfit with a plaid blazer. Osbourne recently picked up four Grammy nominations for his album “Patient Number 9.” Ozzy said, while speaking with Billboard, that he was “shocked” about the nominations. He noted that Sharon would be the one behind his speech if he makes one.

Ozzy Osbourne looks frail and unrecognizable amid Sharon health scare https://t.co/tdTtqa0yFy pic.twitter.com/G6YmLFggVR — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne To Lean On His Wife If Grammy Speech Is Necessary

“I’m not good at making speeches,” Ozzy Osbourne told the outlet. “I always end up saying it twice or blowing it or whatever. I’m sure my wife will have it worked out. Behind me is my wife. My wife pulls my strings.” While his career keeps on soaring upward, Osbourne has dealt with some serious health issues, Fox News reports.

Ozzy Osbourne, the former Black Sabbath lead singer, talked about his physical issues along with his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease in an interview with The Observer. “The screws had come loose, and were chipping away at the bone. And the debris had lodged under his spine,” Sharon Osbourne said about Ozzy’s back issues.

Family Will Be Filming New TV Series In United Kingdom

“With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain,” Ozzy said. “I’d never f—ing heard of nerve pain! You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f—ing hurts? It’s like that.”

For his part, Ozzy Osbourne would undergo “life-altering” surgery in June. What about Sharon Osbourne, 70, and her health? She was rushed to a California hospital on Friday. She suffered a medical emergency. An update from her for fans lets them know that she is at home and “doing great.” There were no other details available about her condition.

Meanwhile, in other Ozzy Osbourne news, it appears that he’s having second thoughts about leaving the United States. Ozzy told this to Consequence Sound in an interview. “To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America,” Osbourne said. “I’m American now.” But the family will be heading back to the United Kingdom. They are going to film a new reality TV series titled Home To Roost. The show will air on the BBC.