new-simon-cowell-video-revealing-his-face-has-fans-highly-concerned

Simon Cowell’s fans are concerned for the TV personality after he posted an odd video showing his face. The star shared the clip on social media on Thursday, sparking shock online.

The former “American Idol” judge looked unrecognizable as he showed off his oddly smooth complexion, shiny white teeth, and enhanced features. Now, many are saying this is the result of recent plastic surgery.

🤡Simon Cowell has sparked concern from fans in a new video shared to social media on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ncePBmmq3T — .. (@Xx17965797N) December 1, 2022

During the clip, the 63-year-old urged people to audition for “Britain’s Got Talent” The video came just days after judge David Walliams quit the popular show.

“I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life. And it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said as he looked at the camera. He added, “So please audition now for next year’s season, and I look forward to meeting you.”

After posting, users quickly flocked to the comments to leave their thoughts on his new eyebrow-raising look.

“Holy moly, I nearly didn’t recognize him then,” wrote one dismayed viewer. “Not one for slagging someone’s appearance but his face looks like it’s melting,” said another. However, some thought his look wasn’t the result of any surgery but a filter.

“Somebody has forgot to turn the Snapchat filters off,” said someone else. People even compared him to one of Madame Tussaud’s wax figures. “Madame Tussauds unveiled their new waxwork of Simon Cowell,” quipped someone else.

Simon Cowell posts new clip, social media absolutely eviscerates him

Despite the critics, some were quick to applaud the Brit’s new face. “Simon Cowell gets younger and younger each year,” exclaimed one fan.

At this time, Cowell’s new look remains a mystery. However, in the past, he has spoken about changing his appearance. Previously, he revealed he underwent procedures like Botox, a facelift in 2018, dozens of facials, and teeth veneers.

Despite this, he said in April that he would no longer get Botox injections and fillers because he thought it made him look like he was from a horror film.

“I reduced it, let’s put it that way,” he admitted to Page Six in November. “Everything in moderation.”

In recent years, the TV personality has lost 20Ibs. He publicly said he had to reevaluate his habits after he broke his back in 2020 when he crashed his electric bike near his home. He later suffered complications from surgery to fix his vertebrae. As a result, he was bedridden for six months.

Afterward, he completely changed his lifestyle and prioritized working out and getting proper sleep. He even started walking 40 miles every week. In addition, the “X Factor” judge changed his work schedule to begin his day at 9 am rather than scheduling early morning conference calls as he did in the past.