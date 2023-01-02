WATCH: New Video Shows Jeremy Renner Being Airlifted to Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Following the news that Jeremy Renner has reportedly been hospitalized following a weather-related accident while plowing snow, a newly surfaced video reveals the moments that the Mayor of Kingstown star was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

As previously reported, a spokesperson of Jeremy Renner revealed that the actor was involved in an accident while plowing snow at his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe following a massive New Year’s Ever winter storm. However, a neighbor told TMZ that the plowing machine, which is named “Snowcat,” accidentally ran over one of Renner’s legs. He ended up losing a lot of blood from the injury.

Another neighbor, who happens to be a doctor, helped Jeremy Renner by putting a tourniquet on the actor’s leg. This occurred just before paramedics arrived on the scene. After paramedics arrived, Renner was airlifted to the hospital. The decision was made to airlift the actor dude the road conditions following the storm. He is currently listed as stable but in critical condition.

TMZ further reports that law enforcement is treating the area like an active crime scene. They also have impounded the plowing machine. Although the machine has “extensive safety features,” it should not have been able to roll over Renner. A source further told the media outlet that Renner’s injuries are extensive. His leg and other parts of his body were injured in the incident.

Law Enforcement Shares Some Details About Jeremy Renner’s Accident

While speaking to Deadline, Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff Office revealed some details about Jeremy Renner. She stated that police responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Vietti explained that upon arrival, deputies joined forces with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrive for medical transportation for Jeremy Renner by care flight. She further confirmed that Renner was the only person involved in the accident.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident,” Vietti confirmed.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner’s spokesperson shared with the media outlet that the actor’s family is currently with him and he is receiving “excellent care” at a nearby hospital. He previously shared a video of him using the plow in December 2021. “I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature… I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

Jeremy Renner fans took to the Instagram post to wish him a quick recovery after the accident. “Hope you’re doing alright brother!” one fan wrote. “Get well and recover fast. You’ve got a beautiful family around you who’s waiting to have you back home safe [and] sound.”