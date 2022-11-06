Nick Carter Posts Emotional Tribute Following Aaron Carter’s Death, Social Media Left Heartbroken

Late ’90s pop icon Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday after his house sitter discovered his body in a bathtub around 11 a.m. After calling authorities including homicide detectives, some have suggested that the singer drowned. However, no matter the manner of his death, the loss has Carter’s friends, family, and social media spiraling. Instagram users shared heartfelt reactions about the singer’s death after his brother and Backstreet Boys bandmember Nick Carter posted an emotional tribute on Sunday.

“My heart is broken,” the elder Carter brother emotionally began his post. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded…I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz.”

Nick and Aaron Carter fans flocked to the comments to share condolences of their own.

“Because of you, the world knew his name and witnessed his incredible talent,” one fan wrote. “We thank you and mourn his passing alongside you. Sending love, light and peace to you and your family.”

A second fan added, “Beautifully said. I’m sending you and your family so much love and strength and I’m so sorry for your loss. Stay strong and take all the time you need to mourn. We will be here for you as support always and forever.”

Reflecting on Aaron Carter’s Impressive Career in Music

Though only 34 at the time of his death, Aaron Carter made waves in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Beginning on the same career path as his older brother Nick, Aaron Carter released his first self-titled collection at just nine years old. Although it didn’t hit too well in the United States, his second major project, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It) went Platinum three times over.

In 2002, Aaron Carter stepped away from music to test his talent on the small screen. The singer-turned-actor appeared in TV series including Liberty’s Kids, Seventh Heaven, and Grand Strand. He also found fame on the big screen, starring in films like Popstar, Superstar, and College Fright Night.

In 2009, Carter would return to the small screen, competing in the hit dancing show, Dancing with the Stars. Carter and his partner took fifth place that season. Aaron Carter would also later feature in a reality series about himself and his siblings, including Nick Carter, his twin Angel Conrad, and his other sisters.

Aaron Carter returned to music much later in life to release his fifth and final album, LØVË, in 2018.

Carter’s later life was pretty tragic as he came to reveal a year after releasing LØVË while appearing on The Doctors. There, he spoke about his struggles with addiction and mental illness, which included schizophrenia, acute anxiety, multiple personality disorder, and manic depression.