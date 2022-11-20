Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Fans Mourn the Late Meg Masters Actress

An outpouring of fan support has followed the news of Supernatural star Nicki Aycox passing away at the age of 47. The former actress passed away on November 16th. She was best known for her role as Meg Masters on tv‘s long-running Supernatural. The news of Aycox’s death was confirmed on social media by her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky. The cause of death has not yet been made public, but Aycox had been battling leukemia for over a year. “She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Ceklosky wrote.

Supernatural fans and horror film lovers were quick to take to social media to mourn the loss. “‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox has died at age 47. How sad,” one fan wrote. “The Supernatural family lost one of its original members. RIP Nicki Aycox, the original Meg’,” another fan tweeted. One Aycox mourner noted how prolific the actress was in the horror genre. “Nicki Aycox. Underrated Scream Queen. Rest In Power. Jeepers Creepers 2, Joy Ride 2, Supernatural, Dead Birds, Perfect Stranger. She was a huge part of my ‘2000s.”

I am at a loss for words. The great #NickiAycox passed away. As a kid who grew up in the #SPNFamily she was always one of the women I looked up to. #RIP #SPN #SPNFamily https://t.co/bVsCCo0m9i — Kymberly Henson (@HensonKymberly) November 20, 2022

Supernatural and The Boys creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter to express his sadness at hearing of Aycox’s passing, saying he was “gutted” by the news. “Too young,” Kripke tweeted. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

Nicki Aycox had an impressive acting resume before her Supernatural role

Aycox was born in Oklahoma in 1975 and started her television career in 1996 with an episode of the Weird Science TV show. She appeared in episodes of L.A. Heat, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Boy Meets World, Ally McBeal, and The X-Files in the 1990s.

In seasons one and four of the CW’s Supernatural, Aycox portrayed the demon Meg Masters and her human vessel. The last time she appeared on the series was in a season 5 episode that used pre-recorded footage of her.

In addition to starring roles, the actress has also had several recurring appearances in television series such as Providence, Ed, Over There, and Cold Case. Some of her other well-known roles are in Criminal Minds, Perfect Stranger, Dark Blue, The Girl on the Train, and Longmire.

Aside from her successful acting career, Aycox was also a big fan of the Ladies of Supernatural Convention. She had a love of music which manifested in creating and releasing her only EP, Red Velvet Room, in 2015.

On her website Cashews and Olives, Aycox has gathered a following due to her focus on healthy eating and veganism. In her social media profile, Aycox described herself as a “former actress.” Additionally, she wrote that she was currently “fighting Leukemia” and would soon be undergoing her second stem cell transplant. Her last post was 34 weeks ago.