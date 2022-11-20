Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Actress, Dead at 47

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16. following a battle with cancer. She was 47 years old.

The actress, who is known for playing Meg Masters in the CW drama’s seasons1 through 4, suffered from leukemia. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared news of the tragic death through a Facebook post on Thursday.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Cekloskly wrote on Nov. 17. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

