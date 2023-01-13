Nicolas Cage Mourns Death of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley in Emotional Statement

As the world mourns the sudden loss of Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, her ex-husband Nicolas Cage issued an emotional statement about her death.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage described Presley’s death as being devastating to him. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” he explained. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Cage and Presley were married from August 2002 until November 2002. Cage ended up filing for divorce and it was finalized in 2004. Access Hollywood reports that while speaking about the marriage ending, Cage stated, “I’m sad about this, but we shouldn’t have been married in the first place. It was a big mistake.”

Although Presley stated that she and Cage were both “good with words,” the relationship had its notable challenges. “Yeah, we didn’t quite get there,” she admitted. “We didn’t actually you know have these, I was hearing knocked down dragged out, there was no physical, fighting or anything like that, we were very dramatic that’s all, we never quite got there but we thought we might if we kept going the way we were.”

Presley went on to add that the relationship was a crap shoot. “That’s kind of the national of how we both are individually anyway,” she explained. “So if there’s two forces like that together, it’s … a tornado.”

Nicolas Cage Once Recalled How He First Met Lisa Marie Presley

According to Access Hollywood, Nicolas Cage once revealed to Barbara Walters how he and Lisa Marie Presley first met. The duo was at a busy party.

“I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet” Nicolas Cage recalled about first meeting Lisa Marie Presley. “And there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell, and I just went ‘Oh.’ I was thunderstruck.”

Cage then said he and Presley got to talking and getting to know each other at the party. “She’s hilarious and she’s a real firecracker and she tells it like it is,” Cage continued. Lisa Marie Presley also told Access Hollywood that she and Nicolas Cage met at Johnny Ramone’s birthday party. The duo hit it off and dated for a couple of years before getting married.

However, Cage also told Barbara Walters that the marriage wasn’t meant to be. “Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities and rather intense, sometimes you can have a hard time meshing. It’s sad and I miss her every day. And sometimes I wish we couldn’t have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce, but it just seemed like it wasn’t going to change.”