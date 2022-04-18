Nicolas Cage Stands Up for His VOD Movies: ‘Best Acting Class I Could Have’

Back in the day, movies that didn’t hit theaters before becoming available to own on DVD were called “direct-to-video” films. Physical media has become obsolete, however, and these movies are now known as “straight-to-VOD,” meaning video on demand.

Now, these movies get a bad rap. Sure, there are some misses, especially when it comes to VOD sequels of beloved films. But there are also some incredibly popular movies that never made it to the big screen. And for actors like Nicolas Cage, who have more than a few VOD movies in their catalog, the idea that they’re inherently bad is an insult to their hard work.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Nicolas Cage gave his thoughts on his extensive VOD catalogue. “People thought I didn’t care. I did. I was caring,” Cage said. “I think that I did some of the best work of my life in that so-called ‘direct to video’ period.”

“Massive Talent was in that group,” the Face/Off star continued. “Mandy was in that group. Pig, Bad Lieutenant: Port of New Orleans, Joe, Mom and Dad, Color Out of Space… They were all in that group. The Runner I thought was terrific.”

In Nicolas Cage’s opinion, his VOD movies are just as good as any shown in theaters. “I’ll put any of those movies up [against] the first 30 years,” Cage added. “If there is a misconception, it’s perhaps overlooking that there was a genuine commitment to performance.”

Nicolas Cage Calls His VOD Movies Excellent ‘Practice’

When an actor has a list of acting credits as extensive as Nicolas Cage’s, it’s not uncommon for them to have a few for which they don’t hold any pride. Rather than feeling ashamed of his run of VOD movies, however, Nicolas Cage calls them “the best workshop, the best acting class I could have.”

“I think it really was practice,” he said. “I felt it made it so much easier for me to access my emotional content or my imagination. It was at my fingertips because of the training and the constant work.”

Some people assume that VOD movies are a cash grab rather than an earnest effort for the actors, but Nicolas Cage says that couldn’t be further from the truth in his case. “To answer your question, I think that would be a misconception in my view,” Cage said. “But then again, all art is subjective. People are open to their opinions and their interpretations. Whatever they want to take from it, they’re not wrong.”

“When I was doing four movies a year, back to back to back, I still had to find something in them to be able to give it my all,” Cage said. “They didn’t work, all of them. Some of them were terrific, like Mandy, but some of them didn’t work. But I never phoned it in. So if there was a misconception, it was that. That I was just doing it and not caring. I was caring.”