Nicolas Cage Thought He Was an Alien as a Child

Well-known actor Nicolas Cage used to think he was an alien. Recently, the 58-year-old admitted that when he was a child, he was surprised to learn that he had “normal” organs and a skeleton.

“I was shocked the day I went to the doctor’s office as a child and I found out that I had normal organs and a normal skeleton because I was certain I was from another planet,” he revealed in a recent interview. The National Treasure actor talked candidly about his childhood and his challenges trying to make friends as an awkward kid.

“My father told me he felt like he had to introduce himself to me because I was such an alien,” he said about being little. However, the silver lining was that his oddness and difficulty making friends led him to try out acting.

“I had difficulties connecting with other people. When I saw David Bowie in ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ I realized I needed to do something, so I became an actor,” the California native revealed.

Although it might be odd that Cage thought he was an alien, it’s fairly on par with Cage’s personality. Throughout the years, the Ghost Rider actor has shocked people with a laundry list of controversies. For instance, he opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about his eccentricities.

Nicolas Cage looks to have a busy 2023

In April, he confirmed to the popular late-night host that he won money gambling and gave it to an orphanage. In addition, he admitted to Kimmel he owned a two-headed snake as a pet. He also said two mimes once stalked him.

The father of three also recently welcomed his first child with his wife Riko Shibata. The two tied the knot in 2021. In recent years, the actor has seen a resurgence in his career after dealing with ten years of money problems.

He got critical acclaim for his role in the indie movie, Pig where he played the role of a truffle hunter who looks for his pet pig after it gets kidnapped.

Later, he starred in the action-comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent playing a fictional version of himself. In addition, the film also beckoned his comeback to Hollywood. He will also appear in 2023’s Renfield as Count Dracula with Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina.

Over the summer, outlets reported that one of Cage’s most popular films, National Treasure, would be transformed into a TV series. However, it was later announced that Cage would be absent from the cast. Despite this, Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel, both of whom appeared in the original films, will reprise their roles. They will also join Lisette Alexis, Breeda Wool, and Lyndon Smith.

The first episode of the series will premiere on December 14.